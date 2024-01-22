close_game
News / Cricket / Glenn Maxwell briefly hospitalised following 'alcohol-related incident', Cricket Australia investigating: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 22, 2024 04:07 PM IST

Glenn Maxwell had reportedly been in Adelaide for a celebrity golf event following the end of Melbourne Stars' BBL campaign.

Cricket Australia is investigating a reported incident that involved star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell being hospitalised after an 'alcohol-related incident'. Maxwell had been ruled out of Australia's ODI squad set to face the West Indies at home in a three-match ODI series next month, although the CA stated that the decision is not related to the incident.

The reports state that Maxwell did not spend the night at the facility. (PTI)
According to 7News, Maxwell had made an appearance in Adelaide before allegedly heading to a pub where former Australia pacer Brett Lee was performing with his band Six and Out. The 35-year-old was then reportedly taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital. The reports further state that he was at the facility for only a brief period and didn't spend the night there.

What exactly led to him being hospitalised is unknown and according to the Daily Telegraph, the CA is investigating the incident. “Cricket Australia is aware of an incident involving Glenn Maxwell in Adelaide at the weekend and is seeking further information,” CA reportedly said in a statement. It further said that Maxwell is expected to return for the three-match T20I series against the West Indies which will take place after the ODI rubber next month. “It is not related to him being replaced in the ODI squad, a decision that was made following the BBL and based on his individual management plan. Maxwell is expected to return for the T20 series. No further comment will be made at this time," it said.

Maxwell had suffered a concussion during the ODI World Cup last year in India when he fell off a golf cart. He returned and ended becoming an integral part of Australia's run to the title. Maxwell famously played what has since been called the greatest ODI innings of all time against Afghanistan. Australia were 49/4 in nine overs chasing a target of 292 and they were further reduced to 91/7. From there though, Maxwell put up an incredible display of power-hitting, smashing an unbeaten 201 off 128 balls in a 202-run stand for the eighth wicket with captain Pat Cummins. Maxwell battled severe cramps for almost the entiretly of the latter stages of the innings, hitting sixes and fours without moving his feet and avoiding running altogether and ended up leading Australia to a three-wicket win.

