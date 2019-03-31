Glenn Maxwell can become Virat Kohli, says Australia coach Justin Langer

Australia’s all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been showing glimpses of excellence as he scored 71 and 98 in the third and fourth ODI against Pakistan to take his team over the line and he played a crucial role in taking the team out of dangerous positions. Justin Langer, Australia’s coach on Saturday said that Maxwell has the potential to become a player like Virat Kohli.

“The challenge for him is, and I have said this to him, we have just seen Virat Kohli, who is an extraordinarily talented player - he averages 60 in ODI cricket. He is a great player, at the moment, in 99 games, Maxi averages 32 or 33. He can be Virat Kohli. He has got the talent to do that. The way he played (during) that T20 hundred in India, the way he played both T20s - we know he is a great T20 player,” International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Langer as saying.

“His next challenge is to become a great ODI player, and then potentially a Test player. So there is a huge upside for him, and while he keeps practicing with the purpose he has got and winning games of cricket like he is, it is great to have him,” he added.

Maxwell has been exceptional in the recent two months and the coach Langer believes that the player’s emphasis on practice is helping in reaping the results for the batsman. He also said that Maxwell brings great energy to everything he does.

“He has put a lot of emphasis into his practice, he is practicing with real purpose and he is getting the rewards for that, so it is great to see. He is such an important part of the team. He brings energy to everything he does, whether it’s fielding, running between the wickets, or strike-rate - he just brings such great energy,” Langer said.

Australia have won seven ODI matches in a row and they have taken a 4-0 unassailable lead in the ongoing five-match series against Pakistan.

Australia take on Pakistan in the final ODI of the five-match series on Sunday.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 11:33 IST