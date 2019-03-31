IPL 2019, DC vs KKR statistical highlights: Prithvi Shaw, Andre Russell set records

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada successfully defended 10 runs in a thrilling Super Over as Delhi Capitals edged out Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

The match had ended in a tie after Delhi, chasing 186 for victory, finished their 20 overs on 185 for six, with Prithvi Shaw hitting 99 at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.

Rabada then returned to bowl two perfect yorkers in the Super Over - the first of this edition of the world’s most popular Twenty20 tournament.

Kolkata batsman Andre Russell, who had smashed 62 off 28 deliveries in his team’s 185-8, was at the receiving end of Rabada’s accuracy.

The South African paceman rattled Russell’s stumps on the third ball, with Kolkata managing just seven runs in their six deliveries, in reply to Delhi’s 10.

Here’s a look at the statistical highlights from the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

- Kolkata Knight Riders recorded their joint lowest Powerplay score when they managed just 36/2 runs in the first six overs. They had recorded a total of 36/3 in a match against the Delhi team in 2010 as well.

- Andre Russell, who smashed 62 runs from 28 balls, completed 1000 runs in the Indian Premier League. The West Indian has scored 1049 runs in 53 matches at an average of 29.97.

- The Kolkata Knight Riders recorded their second best total against the Delhi team in the IPL. KKR posted 185/7 in 20 overs after being reduced to 64/5 at the end of the tenth over.

- Prithvi Shaw became the third player in the IPL to be dismissed on 99. The opening batsman 12 boundaries and 3 sixes during his innings, but missed out on a well-deserved century.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 09:47 IST