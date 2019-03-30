IPL 2019, DC vs KKR: Rishabh Pant takes a blinder to dismiss Chris Lynn – Watch

Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant took an incredible catch to get rid of opener Chris Lynn during Delhi Capital’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.

In the seventh over of the KKR innings, Kagiso Rabada dropped the fifth delivery short and it took Lynn by surprise and he went for the pull shot. The ball took a faint edge off the batsman’s glouves and went towards the keeper in a hurry.

Also Read: IPL 2019, DC vs KKR at Feroz Shah Kotla Live Cricket Score

Pant moved slightly to his left and then plucked the ball from thin air with just one hand. The young stumper used nothing but his left-hand to keep hold of the ball to send back dangerous Lynn back into the hut.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in their second home game of the season.

Also Read: Another umpiring howler in IPL as R Ashwin bowls seven-ball first over in Mohali

Delhi will be looking to get back to winning way after losing their last game against Chennai Super Kings at home. DC won their first game of the season against Mumbai Indians.

As for Kolkata, they have started the tournament in sublime fashion as they have won both their two matches comfortably so far.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 21:34 IST