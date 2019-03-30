IPL 2019, DC vs KKR at Feroz Shah Kotla Live Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals opt to field

Live Updates: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to field against Kolkata Knight Riders. Kolkata Knight Riders look to continue their winning run as they take on Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Saturday. KKR are currently at the top of the table after winning both of their matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals won their first game against Mumbai Indians but were defeated by Chennai Super Kings in their second game of the season.

Follow DC vs KKR live updates below -

19:45 hrs hrs IST Kolkata Knight Riders XI Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Robbie Uthappa, Nikhil Naik, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson.





19:42 hrs IST No Sunil Narine Sunil Narine will be missing in action for KKR due to injury and Nikhil Naik will be taking his place in the team. Naik is an Indian cricketer who plays for Maharashtra cricket team. He is a right-handed batsman and occasional wicket-keeper. Will this be the game changer for Delhi Capitals? Let’s wait and watch.





19:35 hrs IST Delhi Capitals opt to field Delhi Capitals have won the toss and they decided to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi. In the last match at Feroz Shah Kotla, the hosts were defeated after batting first and today, they will trying something different.





19:25 hrs IST Pratik: Top stars for DD 153.50: Shreyas Iyer has the highest batting strike-rate against KKR in the IPL (Min: 125 balls faced). Also, Amit Mishra is just 2 wickets away from becoming the first Indian bowler to take 150 IPL wickets!





19:19 hrs IST Sayan: Some KKR stats 183.45: Andre Russell has the best batting strike-rate in the tournament (Min: 125 balls faced). Russell is followed by Cutting (174.21), Narine (171.12) and Pant (167.41) in the list. 22.79: Narine has the 2nd best bowling average for KKR in IPL (Min: 250 balls) after Woakes (22.70). Narine is followed by Russell in the list with the average of 22.87.





19:14 hrs IST Pratik: Don’t forget about Rishabh Pant It is true that Nitish Rana is enjoying a brilliant run of form but it will be unwise to forget about Rishabh Pant. The youngster has amassed 680 runs from just 18 innings at Feroz Shah Kotla in IPL and when he gets going, it is a treat for all the cricket fans. He proved his mettle with a brilliant 78 against Mumbai Indians and if he gets going against the shaky KKR bowling attack, it will be game, set and match for the Capitals.





19:09 hrs IST Sayan: The Nitish Rana factor Nitish Rana has been the top performer for KKR this season and with two fifties, he is looking in brilliant form at the moment. Out of his top 5 knocks in the IPL, his 2nd and 3rd best knock came in this season and that is not going to be good news for the Capitals. Add Robin Uthappa and Andre Russell into the mix and we can all see why KKR are the better team at the moment.



