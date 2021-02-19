IND USA
Glenn Maxwell. File image(Getty Images)
IPL 2021: 'Looking forward to play under Virat Kohli, and with AB de Villiers,' says Glenn Maxwell

IPL 2021: Maxwell posted a video on Twitter in which he expressed his eagerness to play under skipper Virat Kohli, and along with AB de Villiers.
Despite an insipid showing in the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Australian heavy-hitter Glenn Maxwell was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a hefty sum of 14.25 crore at the IPL 2021 Auction on Thursday.

Maxwell had scored just 108 runs in 13 games in IPL 2020 at an average of 15.42. But despite the diminishing returns, the right-handed batsman earned the big bucks at the auctions and will now play for Virat Kohli-led RCB in the upcoming season of IPL.

Maxwell posted a video on Twitter in which he expressed his eagerness to play under skipper Virat Kohli, and along with AB de Villiers.


"Good day, everyone! Glenn Maxwell here. Just wanna say I am super excited to be a part of the RCB team this year. It was a pretty incredible auction last night. I was up all night, watching it. Thanks for all the messages," Maxwell said in the video shared by RCB on their Instagram handle.

"It has been great to see all support and all the excitement ahead of this IPL. Looking forward to playing under Virat Kohli, playing with AB de Villiers as well," he added.

"Couple of my friends Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, and my old friend Yuzvendra Chahal. Haven't played together since days back in Mumbai. Looking forward to really now those guys and hitting this IPL full steam ahead and getting RCB to win their 1st title this year," Maxwell further said.

Meanwhile, Maxwell was not the most expensive player at the auction with New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson earning 15 crore and South Africa allrounder Chris Morris earning a hefty sum of 16.25 crore.

