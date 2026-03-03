Glenn McGrath’s ire spills over Australia’s T20 World Cup disaster; points finger at Steve Smith non-selection

For the second time in T20 World Cup history, Australia, champions in 2021, endured a shocking group-stage exit from the ICC tournament. But legendary pacer Glenn McGrath was not stunned by the outcome. Instead, he said he was “disappointed” as he questioned several selection calls made during the campaign. Australia suffered a group-stage exit in T20 World Cup

Seventeen years after their forgettable early exit at the 2009 T20 World Cup under Ricky Ponting, Australia suffered another early collapse. Shock defeats to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka sealed their exit even before their final group match.

McGrath, currently in Chennai on his annual visit to the MRF Pace Foundation, told Sportstar that he had concerns about the Australian side throughout the tournament and admitted he never believed they would go the distance.

“I said I was concerned about Australia. I thought they might make the Super Eight, but to be honest, I didn’t feel they would progress much further. The fact that they didn’t even make the last eight is disappointing,” he said.

He then raised questions over what he described as baffling selection decisions, including the non-selection of Steve Smith. Although Smith joined the squad as a late injury replacement and had been in good form in the Big Bash, he did not feature in a single match.

“Steve Smith, who had been in form in the Big Bash, was there but not selected. Matt Renshaw scored 66 against Zimbabwe and was not picked for the next game against Sri Lanka. I’m not sure what they were thinking, you do wonder about the selections,” McGrath added.

With the semifinals set to begin on Wednesday, McGrath backed India and South Africa to make the final once again.

“I think South Africa has been the team of the tournament so far. They will be tough to beat, but on their day, India can do something special. England is a dangerous team, but they have been all over the place.”