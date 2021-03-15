'Go back and work hard': How Prithvi Shaw overcame the mistakes he made in Australia

Indian opener Prithvi Shaw achieved a remarkable feat during the Vijay Hazare Trophy final on Sunday in Delhi. Batting against Uttar Pradesh, the Mumbai skipper scored a 39-ball 73 as his side registered a comprehensive victory to lift the trophy for the fourth time. Shaw ended with 827 runs in the tournament, setting a national record of scoring most runs in a Vijay Hazare Trophy season.

Prithvi had a terrific Vijay Hazare season, scoring four centuries and a fifty. It was a massive comeback from the 21-year-old, especially after getting dropped from the Indian team. Following a disappointing Adelaide Test in December 2020, he was benched for the next three and couldn’t find a place in the squad for the England series.

ALSO READ | 'We've seen him hit international pacers for big sixes': Kohli hails Kishan

After thrashing UP in the final, Prithvi explained how he worked hard and came over his mistake which led to his poor show in the series Down Under.

“It was a bit difficult but you know, my only thing was go-back and work hard, just those small mistakes, what was happening in Australia, just to fill those blanks and come back stronger,” Shaw said at the post-match presentation when asked how did he come back strong after the Australia tour.

With a pronounced back-lift and the bat coming down at an angle from gully, made Shaw a candidate for bowled and leg before deliveries coming in. However, nothing of that sort has been visible in the Hazare Trophy where he smashed four tons including a record double hundred against Puducherry.

Prithvi also spoke about his captaincy, stating that leading a side help him focus on his batting. He also credited his team members and support staff for the victory.

“I (have been) doing captaincy from a very young age, so I have done U-14, U-16 and U-19. I have done India-A as well. I really enjoy captaining the side and you know focused every ball, so I just love doing this and it affects my batting as well, so I am more focused,” said Shaw.

ALSO READ | Kohli reveals De Villiers' advice before 2nd T20I, explains Anushka's role

“Everyone contributed in this tournament and it wasn’t individual. When it comes to a team, everyone has given 100 per cent, and I feel because of this unity… from support staff, each and every member player contributed in this tournament, so I think this trophy goes to everybody,” he signed off.

(With PTI Inputs)