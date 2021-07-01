'Good to see at least 1 team can play in English conditions': Vaughan stirs the pot again, makes cheeky remark at India

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has stirred the pot once again and made a cheeky remark at the Indian men's cricket team for their performance in the World Test Championship final. Following India women's five-wicket defeat to England women in the second W-ODI which gave the hosts the series, Vaughan put out a tweet which encouraged the performance put up by India women, but at the same time, was a taunt directed the men's team.

"The Indian women's team are putting in an excellent display today... Good to see at least 1 Indian cricket team can play in English conditions," Vaughan tweeted, clearly referring to India's eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the WTC final where the team found batting tough, getting bowled out for 217 and 170 in the two innings.

Also Read | Did Kohli ask Jamieson to bowl with Dukes ball in RCB nets? All-rounder answers

The Indian women’s team are putting in an excellent display today … Good to see at least 1 Indian cricket team can play in English conditions … 😜😜 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 30, 2021

India women may have lost the contest but their batters, especially the top order, showed great character. Youngster Shafali Verma continued to impress with a 55-ball 44 and was supported ably by a half-century from captain Mithali Raj. But familiar woes came back to haunt India, as they slipped from 77/2 to 178/7 with the middle and lower order unable to cope with England's bowling. India ended up posting 221, with Kate Cross picking up 5/34 and emerging as the Player of the Match.

Also Read | 'No 2nd thoughts had Hardik been around': Prasad on why Jadeja played WTC final

Vaughan's tweet stems from India's history of underperforming with the bat in England. Since 2007, the last time when India won a Test series in England – the team has lost 0-4 in 2011, 1-3 in 2014 and 1-4 in 2018 –and a common pattern has been India's inability to put up big scores. Vaughan's comments are believed to be on the basis of the same.

Also, this isn't the first time Vaughan has connected the dots as far as India's batting and England go. Prior to the start of the WTC final, Vaughan had backed New Zealand as favourites to win and even demanded an apology from Indian fans when his prediction came true.