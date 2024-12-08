Gqeberha [South Africa], :Right-arm seamer Dane Paterson's exceptional bowling performance on the third day of the second Test provided an upper hand over Sri Lanka at the St. George Park on Saturday. Gqeberha Test: Dane Paterson shines as South Africa lead by 221 runs against Sri Lanka (Day 3 Stumps)

With a narrow 30-run advantage, the South African batters piled on the pressure. Aiden Markram led the charge with a solid half-century , while Tristan Stubbs and Temba Bavuma kept the momentum going.

By the end of the day, the Proteas had built a commanding 221-run lead with seven wickets remaining.

At the start of play on Day 3, Sri Lanka stood at 242/3, trailing South Africa by 118 runs, with two well-set batsmen at the crease. Angelo Mathews * and Kamindu Mendis resumed their efforts, determined to narrow South Africa's lead and establish a strong first-innings total.

The duo helped Sri Lanka pass the 250 mark, but both were dismissed by Marco Jansen in quick succession, falling just short of their respective half-centuries.

Just as captain Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis started to settle in, Sri Lanka fell from 297-5 to 298-8 courtesy of Paterson picking three wickets in one over.

Prabath Jayasuriya and Vishwa Fernando managed to take Sri Lanka's total over 300 in the 91st over. After the quick fall of wickets, the pair managed to steady the ship as Sri Lanka went into lunch 318-8 with South Africa's lead being 40 runs.

After lunch, Sri Lanka managed to add just 10 runs before being bowled out for 328, falling 30 runs short of South Africa's total. Paterson recorded his first-ever Test five-wicket haul, helping the hosts to a slender lead.

The Proteas openers looked solid, with Tony de Zorzi and Aiden Markram sharing a 55-run partnership. De Zorzi was eventually bowled by Jayasuriya but Markram and first-innings centurion Ryan Rickelton settled in as the ball began to reverse swing. By Tea, South Africa extended their lead to 106 runs, losing just one wicket in their second innings.

Markram brought up his half-century early in the final session but was dismissed after a brilliant one-handed catch by Kusal Mendis. Prabath Jayasuriya followed up by removing the other set batter, Rickelton, as South Africa lost two quick wickets.

Just when Sri Lanka sensed an opening, Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs joined forces, solidifying the innings with an unbroken 82-run partnership. The pair guided the Proteas safely to stumps, leaving them unscathed for the remainder of the day.

The result of this game will be pivotal for both teams as they race to secure a spot in the World Test Championship Final.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.