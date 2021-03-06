India vs England: 'They left him high and dry,' Swann says he 'felt' for Sundar for being left stranded on 96*
Washington Sundar missed out on his maiden Test hundred on Day 3 of the 4th Test between India and England at Motera in Ahmedabad. The left-handed batsman hammered an unbeaten 96 in the first innings, as he helped his team take a solid lead of 160 runs.
Sundar was looking so good on Day 3 that it looked inevitable he would get his maiden hundred. The only problem was that the batsmen on the other end had to survive. But this is exactly what Indian tailenders were unable to do.
India vs England 4th Test Day 3 - LIVE!
After Axar Patel was run out for 43, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj were dismissed in the same over by Ben Stokes, while Sundar could only watch from the non-striker's end. India were bowled out for 365, and Sundar missed out on a ton.
Speaking on Star Sports during the Lunch break, former England cricketer Graeme Swann said that he feels bad for the 21-year-old.
"It was like old school - no. 10 and 11 - back in 25-30 years ago when they could not bat at all. They really left him high and dry, you felt for him. He batted so well," he said.
"Today, especially, this morning. It was a massive opportunity for England to take those three wickets early and restrict India's lead. But Washington Sundar was having none of it, and he helped India extend that lead up to 160," he added.
"So, he batted really well, 96 not out. He will undoubtedly get to three figures in Test cricket at some point, because he looks like a really well player," Swann signed off.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gavaskar felicitated by BCCI on 50th anniversary of Test debut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Left him high & dry': Swann says he 'felt' for Sundar for missing out on ton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Have England got a player who can produce that': Lloyd hails Pant's ton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Washington Sundar left stranded on 96* as India bowled out for 365
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strauss says England player's performance in 4th Test was 'painful to watch'
- Former England skipper Andrew Strauss wasn't happy with his performance as he said that the player is lacking confidence on the biggest stage of all.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Question of ego that a small kid played reverse sweep against such big bowler'
- India vs England: In the first ball of the 83rd over of the Indian innings, Pant played the reverse sweep off Anderson that flew over the slips and to the boundary on Day 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG, day 3 live: Axar, Ashwin put India on top, England four down
Australia's Finch relishing fans return for T20 decider
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka beats West Indies by 43 runs to level T20 series
- Defending a moderate total of 160-6, Wanindudu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya and Danushka Gunathilaka took eight wickets, bowling out the West Indies for 117 in 18.4 overs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why do we give importance to foreign players: Gavaskar slams pitch critics
- Gavaskar’s comments came in the backdrop of widespread criticism of Indian pitches from a section of former England cricketers after India beat them comprehensively in the second and third Test to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
110 runs in 10.1 overs: Sehwag, Sachin turn back the clock in Road Safety Series
- Sehwag hit five sixes and 10 fours in his unbeaten knock of 80 off just 35 balls. The former India opener took 19 runs off the first over off Bangladesh Legends' Mohammad Rafique to set the tone for the chase.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Pant is in the side to do what he does, can take games away from opposition'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cheteshwar Pujara in a left-arm spin after Jack Leach gets him again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England greats in awe of Pant, Twitter flooded with congratulatory posts
- The likes of Nasser Hussain, Michael Vaughan, Andrew Flintoff, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell took to Twitter to admire Rishabh Pant’s century against England on Day 2 of the 4th Test on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SL's Dasun Shanaka cleared to travel to Windies, will join during ODI series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox