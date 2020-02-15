e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / ‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya has a message for RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo

‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya has a message for RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo

RCB posted a video on Twitter in which they released the new logo, with the caption: “A new chapter begins”. In a reply to the tweet, Mallya said: “Great...but win the trophy !”

cricket Updated: Feb 15, 2020 12:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former RCB owner Vijay Mallya.
Former RCB owner Vijay Mallya.(Getty)
         

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday announced a change in their logo ahead of the much-awaited 13th season of the cash lucrative T20 league. The announcement came just a few days after the franchise deleted their profile image, along with some old posts, and wrote a cryptic message on Twitter, with a photo that said ‘New year, New RCB’ and the caption - “B R A C E Y O U R S E L V E S.14th February, remember the date”. A day after the announcement, Vijay Mallya has a message for RCB. 

Also read: Royal Challengers Bangalore launches new logo ahead of IPL 2020 - WATCH

RCB posted a video on Twitter in which they released the new logo, with the caption: “A new chapter begins”. In a reply to the tweet, Mallya said: “Great...but win the trophy !” In 12 seasons of the IPL, RCB have not been able to win a trophy even once. In the previous season, the Virat Kohli-led side ended with a wooden spoon. 

Mallya also retweeted another post from RCB in which he showered praise on RCB captain Virat Kohli. But, added again that the franchise needs to win the trophy.

“Virat came to RCB from the India U 19 squad. Virat has led India to great success and has been an outstanding performer himself. Leave it to him and give him the freedom. All RCB fans want that long overdue IPL trophy,” he wrote.

Also read: Kohli reacts on Royal Challengers Bangalore’s new logo for IPL 2020

Speaking on the launch of the new visual identity, Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “The elements in the logo is a commitment to continuously entertain and engage with fans who are the force behind Royal Challengers Bangalore,” he said.

“We believe a change in identity for the club was necessary to effectively live and breathe this vision and celebrate the passion for cricket and playing bold,” he added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Grave consequences’: Sena after US removes India from developing countries’ list
‘Grave consequences’: Sena after US removes India from developing countries’ list
‘Don’t interfere’: India to Turkish Prez Erdogan after Kashmir comment
‘Don’t interfere’: India to Turkish Prez Erdogan after Kashmir comment
‘We’re honouring them’: Sisodia on criticism over oath-taking invitation to teachers
‘We’re honouring them’: Sisodia on criticism over oath-taking invitation to teachers
J-K leader Shah Faesal booked under Public Safety Act
J-K leader Shah Faesal booked under Public Safety Act
Motorola Razr first look: It’s coming to India soon
Motorola Razr first look: It’s coming to India soon
Man proposes to partner on V-day inside newly inaugurated Kolkata metro
Man proposes to partner on V-day inside newly inaugurated Kolkata metro
‘He’s street-smart’: Akhtar names India player who should never be dropped
‘He’s street-smart’: Akhtar names India player who should never be dropped
Impact of domestic cricket surfaces after Pujara stands tall on green pitch
Impact of domestic cricket surfaces after Pujara stands tall on green pitch
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news