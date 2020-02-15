‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya has a message for RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo

cricket

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday announced a change in their logo ahead of the much-awaited 13th season of the cash lucrative T20 league. The announcement came just a few days after the franchise deleted their profile image, along with some old posts, and wrote a cryptic message on Twitter, with a photo that said ‘New year, New RCB’ and the caption - “B R A C E Y O U R S E L V E S.14th February, remember the date”. A day after the announcement, Vijay Mallya has a message for RCB.

RCB posted a video on Twitter in which they released the new logo, with the caption: “A new chapter begins”. In a reply to the tweet, Mallya said: “Great...but win the trophy !” In 12 seasons of the IPL, RCB have not been able to win a trophy even once. In the previous season, the Virat Kohli-led side ended with a wooden spoon.

Mallya also retweeted another post from RCB in which he showered praise on RCB captain Virat Kohli. But, added again that the franchise needs to win the trophy.

“Virat came to RCB from the India U 19 squad. Virat has led India to great success and has been an outstanding performer himself. Leave it to him and give him the freedom. All RCB fans want that long overdue IPL trophy,” he wrote.

Speaking on the launch of the new visual identity, Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “The elements in the logo is a commitment to continuously entertain and engage with fans who are the force behind Royal Challengers Bangalore,” he said.

“We believe a change in identity for the club was necessary to effectively live and breathe this vision and celebrate the passion for cricket and playing bold,” he added.