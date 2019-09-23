Greed cannot be totally controlled: Sunil Gavaskar on match-fixing scourge

cricket

It keeps getting shunted away, it keeps rearing its ugly head - match-fixing is back and this time, the Tamil Nadu Premier League and the Karnataka Premier League - are embroiled in fixing and betting controversies. The BCCI, on its part, will set up committees and look into the matter, but the scourge refuses to go away.

As such, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar believes the cricket as a game is treading an extremely slippery slope and that was no cure for greed.

“Greed is a thing which no amount of education, guidance, seminars with anti-corruption guys is going to help. Greed is something that is human. The best of societies, the most developed of societies still have criminals. In cricket also you will always have the odd person who will be swayed by greed. Could be some other reason that might force him to do something. That’s something I don’t think you can totally control,” Gavaskar was as quoted by Cricbuzz.

However, he was quick to add that with the advancement made in technology, there was no place for cheats to hide. “I would imagine sometimes the circumstances make a player think ‘I can get away with it’. But you can’t get away. Because it is so covered by television, every little aspect... you will be exposed as having done something wrong.”

Yes, there is the fixing threat with the different leagues, but Gavaskar also believes that such leagues bolster Indian cricket and hence, should always find support.

“Look at the talent that it has provided from the districts. For example, the Karnataka Premier League, the number of people who have come from the interiors which otherwise even the best of Karnataka scouts couldn’t have been able to see. Same with TNPL and all the other leagues that are happening. I think these leagues are very, very good. It is giving more talent to India cricket. Talent which would have otherwise gone untapped.”

