GT Predicted XI vs KKR, IPL 2022: Hardik set for return; Under-fire India player likely to be dropped for poor show

Coming off a thrilling three-wicket win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings, new entrants Gujarat Titans will look to do an encore against struggling Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. Their regular skipper Hardik Pandya pulled out of the previous game owing to a groin injury but stand-in captain Rashid Khan hit a 21-ball 40 to help Gujarat chase down the target with a ball to spare. The Gujarat outfit has been impressive in their first-ever IPL season, winning five out of six games so far. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gujarat don't have many specialist top-order batters in their ranks but they have found a match-winner in each game. It was David Miller (94 not out from 51 balls) who anchored the show against Chennai. The South African bailed Gujarat out from a precarious position when half of the side was back in the pavilion with 87 runs inside 13 overs.

As the IPL newbies look to consolidate their position at the top, Gujarat will have in-form Hardik, who has been in phenomenal form with 228 runs from five innings at an average of 76.00. Rashid said that Hardik's injury was "not serious and there's nothing to be worried about", hinting Gujarat fans will see their regular skipper return to the eleven.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahead of Match 35 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Sports Academy, we take a look at the probable playing XI for Gujarat Titans...

Shubman Gill: He perished for a golden duck against Chennai and the youngster will strive for consistency. Gill has played a few good knocks including a match-winning 96 against Punjab Kings. But he's notched up just 20 runs in the last three innings.

KKR Predicted XI vs GT, IPL 2022: Overseas star likely to return to strengthen bowling as Pat Cummins' spot in danger

Wriddhiman Saha: He scored 11 off 18 balls in the last game. He looked rusty during his stay at the crease but the Titans will likely present the veteran wicketkeeper-batter with another chance. Saha replaced Matthew Wade in the previous game after the Australian failed to click at the top.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sai Sudharsan/Vijay Shankar: Shankar's torrid spell with the bat continued as he departed for a two-ball duck versus Chennai. The all-rounder has got three single-digit scores including a duck so far, and Gujarat will look for Sai Sudharsan at the crucial No. 3 batting spot. Sudharsan has scored 46 runs in two games for the Titans.

Hardik Pandya (C): The captain has excelled with both bat and ball, gathering 228 runs in five matches and claiming four wickets during his impactful bowling spells. The team also shone in his absence but the Baroda all-rounder will look to return to the field with aplomb.

Also Read | Can we request him to come out of retirement?': Ex-India pacer wants Dhoni back

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

David Miller: He turned the game on its head with his unbeaten 94 runs off 51 balls, which featured eight fours and six sixes. The South African has repaid the faith shown by the franchise and he's been a vital element of Gujarat's middle order.

Abhinav Manohar: He was sloppy on the field but Manohar has shown glimpses of his batting ability this season. The 27-year-old batting all-rounder notched up 35 and 43 against Hyderabad and Rajasthan respectively.

Rahul Tewatia: He fell prey to Dwayne Bravo in the last game and didn't hit a single boundary. The 'finisher' in the GT squad will look for better results against Kolkata. His blitz against Odean Smith is one of the top moments of the ongoing IPL season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rashid Khan: He keeps getting better and better! He captained the side and also played a vital cameo of 40 off 21 balls. With 48 off the last three overs, Rashid smacked Chris Jordan for three sixes and a four, and the 25-run over was the turning point of the game. Rashid is also one wicket shy of 100 IPL plucks.

Alzarri Joseph: He gave away just 1 run in the 15th over and also got the prized wicket of Ambati Rayudu, who fell for 46. He came into the side in place of skipper Hardik and finished with figures of 2/34. The Antiguan will likely retain his place in the starting eleven.

Lockie Ferguson: He bled 46 runs against Chennai and the New Zealand quick will look to redeem himself against his previous franchise Kolkata. He has so far picked up eight wickets in six games.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mohammed Shami: Shami was the pick of the bowlers in the last game, with 1/20 in his four. He trapped Uthappa at the start and Gujarat will heavily rely on the Indian pacer to pull off his magic in the powerplay. He's got eight wickets so far.