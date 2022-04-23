KKR Predicted XI vs GT, IPL 2022: Overseas star likely to return to strengthen bowling as Pat Cummins' spot in danger

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be aiming for a comeback in IPL 2022 after losing three in a row, but will have task cut out as they take on high-flying Gujarat Titans at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. After losing to Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in their last three games, KKR now stand seventh in the points table with six points from seven games. KKR will be looking for a couple of changes for the key game against the Titans where Hardik Pandya will be making a return. (IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE)

Here's KKR's probable playing XI against Gujarat Titans

Aaron Finch: The Aussie has made a superb start to his stint at KKR scoring 65 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 197 and with one half-century score.

Venkatesh Iyer: He was the star player for KKR in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, but has failed to make such an impact this season managing only 109 runs at almost a run-a-ball with one half-century score. For KKR to make a strong return to the league, they will need Venkatesh to fire.

Shreyas Iyer: He has been the saviour for KKR on many occasion this season, scoring 236 runs at a strike rate of 147.5. He had almost threatened Rajasthan and their mighty target with his 51-ball 85, but eventually succumbed. Against the high-flying GT, KKR will want another big one from Iyer.

Watch: Major Controversy as Pant calls DC batters back, sends coach to argue

Nitish Rana: He has played back-to-back good cameo knocks for KKR, and the team would continue to want those healthy knocks to keep coming in the middle order.

Sheldon Jackson: Despite his impressive numbers in the domestic season, he has failed to emulate the same in IPL. With KKR slated to continue with Finch, Jackson is likely to remain in the XI and hence will be given another opportunity to prove his worth.

Andre Russell: He seems to be returning to his brutal best, but was dismissed for a duck with a sensational carrom ball from Ashwin against Rajasthan. He will hence be raring to return to his brutal best, nut will have to wary of Rashid Khan, who has already dismissed him thrice in T20s in 28 balls for 48 runs, which included a duck in the last season.

Also Read | ‘Unacceptable’: Ex-India, England captains furious at Pant's ‘bad sportsmanship’

Tim Southee: Besides that record fastest IPL fifty, Cummins has had a poor impact as a player in the KKR line-up, conceding runs at 12 an over with just four wickets at 47.5. Southee, hence, is likely to be recalled having picked five wickets in just two innings and will also be a key powerplay wicket-taker for KKR.

Shivam Mavi: After a decent return in the match against Rajasthan where he picked one wicket for 34 runs in four overs, the youngster is likely to retain his pot.

Sunil Narine: Among bowlers who have delivered at least 100 balls this season, Narine has been the most economical of them all with an economy rate of just 5.04 with six wickets.

Umesh Yadav: Despite bowling cold in the last few games, the senior India pacer would be aiming to make a bright comeback when he faces the Titans.

Varun Chakravarthy: The spinner would look to forget his outing in the game against SRH and RR and hope to came a strong comeback this season.