GT, RCB get major boost for playoffs as West Indies give go-ahead to players for remainder of IPL

Some more positive news for the two teams who head into the resumption of IPL 2025 sat at the top of the table, as Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru received word of holding onto two of their key overseas players heading into the business end of this season’s tournament. Romario Shepherd played a statement innings of 53*(14) for RCB vs CSK.(PTI)

While West Indian power-hitters Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd were seemingly set to leave the IPL for the British Isles as West Indies’ ODI tours of Ireland and England began, Cricket West Indies confirmed in a statement that the two players would remain in India. The pair were replaced in the West Indies squad, providing a boost to two franchises with intentions of lifting the IPL trophy this year.

"Regarding the upcoming ODI tours of Ireland and England from May 21 to June 3, Cricket West Indies acknowledges this as an exceptional and unforeseen situation,” read CWI’s statement. “However, we remain confident in the depth and quality of our talent and are committed to fielding a strong, competitive squad to represent the West Indies with pride.”

West Indies’ squad for the ODI series against Ireland included three IPL players, namely Rutherford, Shepherd, and Lucknow Super Giants bowler Shamar Joseph. Joseph hasn’t gotten a game for LSG thus far, and is the only member of the trio to remain in WI’s squad, and will not return to India for the remainder of this season.

For the Windies, John Campbell and Jediah Blades step in to replace their IPL stars in Ireland.

Playoff boost for RCB and GT

Rutherford has been a key part of GT’s campaign so far, scoring 299 runs in the middle order while striking at a very strong rate of 159. While he has been somewhat in and out of the team, he remains a key matchup option for the team, particularly as a fearsome hitter of spin.

Shepherd, meanwhile, has only come in for RCB’s last four games, but made his impact on the IPL in his sole innings so far. Shepherd demolished CSK’s death overs bowling, scoring 53* off just 14 deliveries, lighting up the Chinnaswamy Stadium with some remarkable power-hitting. Shepherd presents another all-round option for RCB as well, as the franchise pursues its first IPL title.

Additionally, Shimron Hetmyer has been added to West Indies’ squad for the England leg of their tour, with his Rajasthan Royals team already eliminated and knocked out of the playoffs already. Hetmyer has suffered a poor IPL season after his big-money retention, and is seeking to find form again.

The IPL returns on Saturday, with RCB hosting KKR at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to welcome fans back after a brief delay this month.