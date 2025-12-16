Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 16, 2025
GT squad after IPL 2026 auction: Full list of players purchased by Gujarat Titans with their respective prices

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 16, 2025 09:27 pm IST

Gujarat Titans purchased Jason Holder for ₹7 crore at the IPL 2026 mini auction, on Tuesday.

The IPL 2026 wasn't exactly a needle-mover for IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans, as they made only five purchases, but Jason Holder went away with the most money - 7 crore. The second costliest was England's Tom Banton for 2 crore. The Titans also acquired Ashok Sharma for 90 lakhs.

West Indies' Jason Holder bowls during a match.(AFP)
West Indies' Jason Holder bowls during a match.(AFP)

GT amped up their bidding for Jason Holder, getting the West Indies all-rounder and also purchasing Luke Wood for 75 lakh, and Prithviraj Yarra for 30 lakh.

GT were in good form last season, but then a late dip in their final three games, including a loss to MI in the Eliminator, raised plenty of question marks. Ahead of the mini auction, GT released Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Gerald Coetzee, Dasun Shanaka, Sherfane Rutherford and Kulwant Khejroliya. GT also traded Sherfane Rutherford to MI.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Auction Highlights

GT did retain their core, keeping the likes of skipper Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Anuj Rawat, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Siraj.

GT entered the mini auction with a purse of 12.90 crores. Last season, their campaign was built around the top order consisting of Jos Buttler, Sudharsan and Gill. Their middle order was weak, with Sundar not really clicking, and Shahrukh Khan failed to convince.

Full list of players acquired by GT:

Jason Holder, West Indies, for 7 crore

Tom Banton, England, for 2 crore

Ashok Sharma, India, for 90 lakh

Luke Wood, England, for 75 lakh

Prithviraj Yarra, India, for 30 lakh

Retained:

Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, and Jayant Yadav.

Released:

Sherfane Rutherford, Dasun Shanaka, Gerald Coetzee, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mahipal Lomror

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs Pakistan Live Score match Today.
