GT vs CSK, IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings live

GT vs CSK, IPL 2022 Live Streaming: After managing their first win in five games earlier this week, defending champions Chennai Super Kings will aim to grab their second but will have a task cut out as they take on table toppers Gujarat Titans, who have so far lost just one game in IPL 2022 so far. Gujarat's only defeat came against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have also beaten CSK, but bounced back to winning ways with a 37-run win against Rajasthan Royals. This will also be CSK's first game at the venue since 2018, where they have lost only two IPL games in eight matches. Gujarat have won their only game in Pune this season.

Here is all you need to know about GT vs CSK IPL 2022 match live streaming…

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

What time does the IPL 2022 match between between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2022 match between between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (April 17). The toss for GT vs CSK will happen at 7:00 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2022 match between between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the GT vs CSK IPL 2022 match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.