IPL 2022 Live Score, GT vs PBKS: Struggling Punjab Kings take on red-hot Gujarat Titans

IPL 2022 GT vs PBKS Live Score: Gujarat Titans have proven themselves as the team to beat. Give them a score and a situation, and Gujarat will out of it without a scratch - that is what they have shown throughout this ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). And hence, they have managed to win eight of their nine games this season and a sixth consecutive win on the trot today will make them the first team to qualify for the playoffs. Meanwhile, for Punjab Kings, who had declared themselves as a batting powerhouse, have lost four of their nine games owing to their boom or bust strategy. Punjab now stand eighth in the table with eight points table and with the playoffs qualification slipping out of their hand, the Mayank Agarwal-side need to make amends. Can PBKS rise to the occasion and ward off Gujarat's lower-order magic or will the Titans once again slay the Kings to make the playoffs?

