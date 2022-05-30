Gujarat Titans' epic tweet on Shubman Gill's match-winning six reminds fans of MS Dhoni's iconic 2011 World Cup moment

Gujarat Titans sealed the Indian Premier League (IPL) in style. Beating Rajasthan Royals for the third time in the 2022 season, this time in the final by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Gujarat bagged their maiden IPL trophy. Following the win, the Titans' Twitter handle posted an epic tweet that reminded fans of MS Dhoni and the iconic 2011 World Cup moment. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

The chase of 131 never really put Gujarat in trouble anywhere in the game. They have chased bigger targets before under tougher situations and have always emerged winners. And Sunday was no different as the Titans, in front of a roaring home crowd, wrapped up the chase in the 19th over itself. And the winning moment was a six, pulled over square leg by Shubman Gill that sent the Ahmedabad crowd berserk.

Moments after the victory, GT tweeted on the match-winning six which sent perfect 2011 World Cup vibes. “Number 7 jersey. Finishing with a 6. Gary and Nehraji celebrating. Beating Sanga and Malinga's team. Where have we seen this before?” the tweeted.

Gill, who finished with an unbeaten 45 off 43, was elated to have taken the team over the line in the summit clash and later compared the victory to that of his Under-19 World Cup win a few years back.

“It means a lot. After winning the Under-19 World Cup, winning the IPL is just as big. It is my fourth year. I wanted to be there till the end and that was the talk with the coaches. Glad I took them over the line. Our bowlers bowled really well to restrict them to 130. We wanted to keep them under 150 but fortunately it was much lesser,” he said.

