‘Gussa ho rahe ho’: Suryakumar Yadav roasts Pakistani journalist's ‘politics in cricket’ question, breaks into laughter

India's 2025 Asia Cup fixtures against Pakistan were filled with controversies. The group stage fixture was controversial, and so was the Super Four fixture. The final also had its fair share of controversy, as India beat Pakistan to clinch the title on Sunday. The controversies started when the Indian team didn't shake hands with Pakistan after their group stage win. Suryakumar Yadav also didn't shake hands with Salman Ali Agha during the toss. Suryakumar Yadav had the perfect response to a Pakistani journalist.(X)

The same was followed in the Super Four stage, and then after winning the final, the Indian team refused to accept the trophy from ACC chairperson Mohsin Naqvi.

Suryakumar Yadav roasts Pakistani journalist

During the post-match press conference, a Pakistani journalist asked Suryakumar if he was the first captain in the history of cricket to bring politics into the sport. Suryakumar, who was present with opener Abhishek Sharma, had a smart response and shut down the journalist in style.

The Pakistani journalist asked, "You became the champion today and played a good game. But my question is that in this entire tournament, your behaviour towards Pakistan cricket team; you didn't shake hands and didn't do the photo session for the trophy. Then you held a political press conference. Do you think that in the history of cricket you are the first captain who has brought politics into the game of cricket?"

Initially taken aback by the question, the India captain asked, "Bolna hai ya nahi bolna hai? (Should I answer or should I not answer?)"

Then he trolled the reporter for getting angry, and said, “Gussa ho rahe ho aap (you are getting angry) (laughs).”

Finally shutting down the reporter for his unecessary question, he added, “Sawal pata he nhi chala aapka. Aapne char question puch liye ek he time mei. (I can't even understand your question. You asked four questions at once).”

During the press conference, Suryakumar also revealed that the BCCI did not make the decision to snub Naqvi; it was made by the players on the ground after the match.