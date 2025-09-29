Search Search
Monday, Sept 29, 2025
‘Gussa ho rahe ho’: Suryakumar Yadav roasts Pakistani journalist's ‘politics in cricket’ question, breaks into laughter

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 29, 2025 06:14 pm IST

A Pakistani journalist asked Suryakumar Yadav if he was the first captain in the history of cricket to bring politics into the sport.

India's 2025 Asia Cup fixtures against Pakistan were filled with controversies. The group stage fixture was controversial, and so was the Super Four fixture. The final also had its fair share of controversy, as India beat Pakistan to clinch the title on Sunday. The controversies started when the Indian team didn't shake hands with Pakistan after their group stage win. Suryakumar Yadav also didn't shake hands with Salman Ali Agha during the toss.

Suryakumar Yadav had the perfect response to a Pakistani journalist.(X)
Suryakumar Yadav had the perfect response to a Pakistani journalist.(X)

The same was followed in the Super Four stage, and then after winning the final, the Indian team refused to accept the trophy from ACC chairperson Mohsin Naqvi.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav sets the record straight; India’s call to snub Mohsin Naqvi was taken ‘on the ground’, BCCI role denied

Suryakumar Yadav roasts Pakistani journalist

During the post-match press conference, a Pakistani journalist asked Suryakumar if he was the first captain in the history of cricket to bring politics into the sport. Suryakumar, who was present with opener Abhishek Sharma, had a smart response and shut down the journalist in style.

The Pakistani journalist asked, "You became the champion today and played a good game. But my question is that in this entire tournament, your behaviour towards Pakistan cricket team; you didn't shake hands and didn't do the photo session for the trophy. Then you held a political press conference. Do you think that in the history of cricket you are the first captain who has brought politics into the game of cricket?"

Initially taken aback by the question, the India captain asked, "Bolna hai ya nahi bolna hai? (Should I answer or should I not answer?)"

Then he trolled the reporter for getting angry, and said, “Gussa ho rahe ho aap (you are getting angry) (laughs).”

Finally shutting down the reporter for his unecessary question, he added, “Sawal pata he nhi chala aapka. Aapne char question puch liye ek he time mei. (I can't even understand your question. You asked four questions at once).”

During the press conference, Suryakumar also revealed that the BCCI did not make the decision to snub Naqvi; it was made by the players on the ground after the match.

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including India vs Pakistan Live Score and Sahibzada Farhan
