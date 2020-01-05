Guwahati weather today: Rain castes doubt over India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I at the Barsapara Stadium

cricket

India gear up for their first match of the decade against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Sunday even as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) continued in different parts of Assam. Protests were held in different parts of Assam even on Saturday evening but the Assam Cricket Association stated that there was no concern over the match. India captain Virat Kohli too highlighted that they were happy with the security arrangements. The continuing protests in the state is however not the only headache for the first T20I of 2020, the weather in Guwahati is another one too.

It rained at the start of this week but the weather cleared out as we approached the match. It was largely sunny as both India and Sri Lanka sweated out in their practice sessions on Saturday. But as far as the weather forecast of Sunday is concerned, it is gloomy to say the least.

Hourly weather updates of Guwahati today

After dark clouds greeted everyone on Sunday morning, it started to drizzle around 11 around the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. As per the latest updates, the rain got heavier.The concerns don’t end here. According to accuweather, there are more than 60% chances of rain between 5 and 6 PM in the evening.

The toss is set to take place at 6:30 PM with the match starting at 7 PM.

The pitch at Barsapara Stadium

Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati has hosted only 1 T20I so far. It was between India and Australia in 2017, in which India suffered a 7-wicket loss after being bowled put for a paltry total. But India captain Virat Kohli expects nothing like that on Sunday’s match against Sri Lanka. If rain stays away, it is expected to be a high-scoring encounter.

Some facts about the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati

Highest team total: 122/2 by Australia vs India in 2017

Lowest team total: 118 all-out by India against Australia in 2017

Highest individual score: 62* by Moses Henriques (AUS) against India in 2017

Best bowling figures: 4/21 by Jason Behrendorff (AUS) against India in 2017

Biggest partnership: 109* by Travis Head and Moses Henriques for 3rd wicket against India in

2017.

What the captains said

India captain Virat Kohli: We need guys who are ready till Nos six and seven to win you games. It can’t be dependent on two guys or three guys in the batting line-up. You know, that’s not how you win ICC tournaments. So that’s our main focus to reveal situations to guys and expect them to come into their own and become those fearless match winners that we should have going into a big tournament.

Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga: We are looking for new start in the New Year. T20 is an unpredictable format. We can’t predict say who’s the best. Anyone can change the momentum in one over. I want to give opportunity to the young players. They are talented, have skill but lack experience. It’s an important series to set the tone for us.