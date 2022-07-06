Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'British and their habit of...': Senior India cricketer lambasts Barmy Army's tweet on England's Edgbaston Test win

Following the victory, their fan group, Barmy Army sent out a tweet, but it did not go down well with a senior India cricketer.
England beat India by 7 wickets in Birmingham
Published on Jul 06, 2022 07:15 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

The fifth Test between India and England was supposed to take place last year, in Manchester. But an unfortunate Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp resulted in the fifth Test match being postponed to 2022, and hence added to the fixture of India's limited-overs tour. It is rarely that India go overseas, especially to England to play only a single Test, but such was the circumstance. And in the end, England, who were 1-2 down in the series after the four matches in 2021, beat India in the Edgbaston Test to level the contest. Following the victory, their fan group, Barmy Army sent out a tweet, but it did not go down well with a senior India cricketer.

Following the win by seven wickets in Birmingham on Tuesday, Barmy Army tweeted a picture of star England batter Jonny Bairstow, who scored twin centuries, and wrote "England win series 1-0" while hailing the magnificent feat that the England team managed. The tweet was caption, “THE BIGGEST ENGLAND RUN CHASE OF ALL TIME.”

Reacting to the tweet, Amit Mishra wrote, "Haash! British and their habit of distorting history for their own advantage.”

Talking about the match, India failed to defend 378 runs in the final innings in Birmingham as England scripted their highest ever chase in Test cricket with both Joe Root and Bairstow scoring their respective centuries.

India had earlier won at the Lord's and the Oval, while England had won in Leeds before scripting the equaliser at Edgbaston.

