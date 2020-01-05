‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’ Irfan Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retiring from all forms of cricket

cricket

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 09:55 IST

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday, putting an end to a 19-year-long cricketing career, said the only regret he had was not playing more for India. Pathan pointed out that at the age of 27-28, when people start their careers, his one unfortunately, neared the end.

“People start their career when they are 27-28 and then go on to play till 35. When I was 27, I had taken 301 international wickets, so that was it. That is the only regret I have,” said Pathan, now 35.

Pathan featured in 29 Tests (1105 runs and 100 wickets), 120 ODIs (1544 runs and 173 wickets) and 24 T20 Internationals (172 runs and 28 wickets). Pathan burst onto the scenes with an unbelievable 9 for 16 against Bangaldesh in an U-19 match in Pakistan. He was fast-tracked into the Indian side for the Australia tour later that year in 2002. He made his Test debut in the 2nd match and troubled players Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist.

Also Read | ‘Still curse Greg Chappell for ruining such a talent’: Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day

“I wish I would have played more and could have taken that tally to 500-600 wickets and scored more runs, but it did not happen,” he said.

“A 27-year-old Irfan Pathan, at the peak of his career, should have got more opportunities but it did not happen for whatever reasons. No complaints but looking back, there is regret.” Pathan said in 2016 he got an idea that he would never get to play for India again.

“I knew after 2016 that I am not going to make a comeback when I was the highest run scorer in Mushtaq Ali trophy. I was the best all-rounder and when I spoke to selectors, they were not very happy with my bowling.

“When you know they are not happy (things don’t happen). But after the 2016-17, I kept pushing myself. Some league offers came my way and I am glad I took it. It was J and K cricket, I was playing and mentoring and I am glad I did this for them,” said Pathan, who remains a mentor to the Jammu and Kashmir side.

WATCH: Pattinson suffers one of the strangest dismissals in cricket

The biggest high in Pathan’s career came when he became the 2nd Indian to claim a Test hat-trick against Pakistan in Karachi in 2006.

“It was a memorable event but personally I don’t speak about that hat-trick because we lost the match. I speak proudly about the matches in which I have even taken one wicket,” said Pathan.

“When I took the hat-trick, I didn’t know how big it was. That was in 2006, but people still talk today about it and they do because the way ball swung, it doesn’t swing like that every-day.” Besides Pakistan, the 35-year-old loved the challenge against Australia, a team against which he made his Test debut in 2003.

Playing against Pakistan brought the best out of him, whether it was the hat-trick in 2006 Karachi Test, a match-winning spell in the ODI series decider in Lahore or the man-of-the-match performance at the 2007 World T20 final in Johannesburg.

Also Read: 5 memorable performances of Irfan Pathan

Not just competing against the arch-rivals, Pathan loved travelling to Pakistan, starting from his under-19 days when he picked up nine wickets, including a hat-trick, against Bangladesh in an Asian event in Lahore back in 2003. In his own words, it was the moment when he realised he could play at the highest level.

His sensational spell of swing bowling in the Sydney Test of 2004 is still fresh in the memories of Indian cricket’s keen followers.

Due to injury and form issues, Pathan only ended up playing 29 Tests. Among his last three appearances was the man of the match performance in 2008 when he excelled both with bat and ball, helping India to a memorable win in Perth. The Baroda-born cricketer still doesn’t know exactly why he was sidelined from the longest format shortly after that performance at the WACA.

“People talk about the Perth Test and if people know the whole stats, it was my second last Test (third last actually) and I was the Man of the Match and after that I did not get the opportunity. Even in my last game against South Africa, I was playing as an all-rounder, I was batting at number seven,” he said.

“An all-rounder’s job is not to take wickets but to score runs as well. And I remember, being not out in both the innings. And after that I did not get selected for Test matches and I got a hint there, that something is going on which is not in my control and it is fair enough, it happens and you have to move on,” he recollected.

Pathan said he could have played more for India if he had the support system that the current players have.

“Like how the workload is managed for the Indian team. A lot of boys come, they don’t play good, but they are taken back. (Wridhiman) Saha is a big example, he did not play for a year, but was given a chance,” he said. “If there was a support system, it would have been better. If everything could have been managed properly, I could have been able to manage my injuries better. I used to bowl and bat a lot and did not rest and then did not pay attention to injuries.”

(With PTI inputs)