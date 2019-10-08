e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

‘Had goosebumps seeing him lead IAF parade’: Sachin Tendulkar hails wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman

Sachin, who was conferred with the Group Captain rank in September 2010, attended the celebrations where Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria was also present.

cricket Updated: Oct 08, 2019 17:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sachin Tendulkar poses for a photo with IAF officers.
Sachin Tendulkar poses for a photo with IAF officers.(Sachin Tendulkar/ Twitter)
         

Cricket legend and honorary Group Captain Sachin Tendulkar lavished praise on Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Tuesday who led the formation of Indian Air Force’s MiG-21 Bison fighter jets during the Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Base in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. Sachin, who was conferred with the Group Captain rank in September 2010, attended the celebrations where Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria was also present.

Also Read: ‘What do you mean by surly’: Harbhajan trolls Veena over Imran speech

Sachin took to Twitter to upload a video of the fly past and his post read: “Wing Commander #AbhinandanVarthaman leading the flying parade in the MiG-21 Bison at the 87th Anniversary of the @IAF_MCC ! His spirit and courage is an inspiration to all of us. Had goosebumps seeing him lead the parade today.” 

IAF pilots who took part in the force’s Balakot airstrikes were a part of the parade as a mark of tribute to teams which carried out the strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)’s terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on February 26 and thwarted the Pakistani aerial attack on February 27.

The 36-year-old Abhinandan Varthman was captured by Pakistan’s army on February 27 after his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistani jets during aerial combat.

Also Read: ‘Money can’t buy class’: Fans slam Hardik for cheeky b’day wish for Zaheer

Before his jet was hit, he downed an F-16 fighter of Pakistan. Abhinandan was released on the night of March 1 by Pakistan.

The action followed a suicide bombing claimed by the terror group that killed 40 troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on February 14.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 16:58 IST

tags
top news
Ahead of PM Modi-Prez Xi meet this week, a shift in China’s Kashmir stand
Ahead of PM Modi-Prez Xi meet this week, a shift in China’s Kashmir stand
Oct 08, 2019 16:35 IST
‘Our leader walked away’: Salman Khurshid on what’s ailing Congress
‘Our leader walked away’: Salman Khurshid on what’s ailing Congress
Oct 08, 2019 16:00 IST
‘Wasn’t a vacation’: AAP says Centre blocked Kejriwal’s foreign trip
‘Wasn’t a vacation’: AAP says Centre blocked Kejriwal’s foreign trip
Oct 08, 2019 16:34 IST
Abhinandan, who downed Pak F16 , leads MiG-21 Bison formation on IAF Day
Abhinandan, who downed Pak F16 , leads MiG-21 Bison formation on IAF Day
Oct 08, 2019 14:24 IST
‘Major shift in govt’s way of handling terrorism’: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
‘Major shift in govt’s way of handling terrorism’: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
Oct 08, 2019 15:54 IST
‘Money can’t buy class’: Fans slam Hardik for cheeky b’day wish for Zaheer
‘Money can’t buy class’: Fans slam Hardik for cheeky b’day wish for Zaheer
Oct 08, 2019 16:37 IST
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Oct 08, 2019 12:53 IST
Potential ‘king of reverse swing’: Shoaib Akhtar names Indian bowler
Potential ‘king of reverse swing’: Shoaib Akhtar names Indian bowler
Oct 08, 2019 11:56 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket