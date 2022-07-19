‘Had lot more ODI fuel left’: Yuvraj Singh feels Ben Stokes ‘retired too soon’; reserves special praise for all-rounder

Ben Stokes took everyone by surprise, announcing the first ODI against South Africa at Durham will be his final appearance in the England jersey in the 50-over format. Stokes, who made 105 ODI appearances for the Three Lions, stated playing in all the formats became “unsustainable” for him considering his workload and chose to channel his energy on Tests and T20Is.

Soon after the announcement many active and ex-cricketers took to Twitter and congratulated Stokes on a stellar career. Some, including former England captains Michael Vaughan and Nasser Hussain, blamed the schedule and expressed concerns about the surge in franchise cricket.

Former India batter Yuvraj Singh also joined the bandwagon and congratulated Stokes. He, however, called the retirement “too soon” and believed Stokes had a lot more ODI left in him.

Also Read: Ben Stokes gives an elaborate and stunning reply to Virat Kohli's comment on his retirement post on Instagram

"Well done on a fabulous ODI career @benstokes38! A world-class all-rounder who's an asset for any side. Retired too soon! I feel you had a lot more ODI fuel left in you nonetheless enjoy the rest of your career mate! Good luck and best wishes," tweeted Yuvraj.

Well done on a fabulous ODI career @benstokes38 ! A world-class all-rounder who’s an asset for any side. Retired too soon! I feel you had a lot more ODI fuel left in you 🔥 nonetheless enjoy the rest of your career mate! Good luck and best wishes 🙌🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 19, 2022

Stokes' ODI career will fondly be remembered for his Player-of-the-Match performance in the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's. His unbeaten 84 helped England force the epic finale into the Super Overs, which was eventually won by England on the boundary rules.

Stokes also captained the ODI side during last summer's victory against Pakistan, which England won 3-0.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON