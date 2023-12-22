'Had Sanju got a blazing 100 in 80 balls, you would've said...': Manjrekar's intriguing 'Samson' remark after ton vs SA

Sanju Samson ended a long wait for a maiden international century on Thursday, smashing a brilliant hundred against South Africa in the ODI series decider in Paarl. Samson arriving at the crease with India in a spot of bother (45/2), showed patience and remained a calming presence on the pitch, even as India lost captain KL Rahul (21) soon after his arrival. Alongside Tilak Varma (52), Samson forged a strong 116-run stand and eventually reached his century; he smashed six fours and three sixes en route his 108 off 114 deliveries, taking India to a competitive score of 296/8 in fifty overs. India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the 3rd ODI match against South Africa of India's tour of South Africa, 2023-24 at Boland Park (BCCI-X)

Samson has been a naturally aggressive player and has largely played in the lower-middle order in international cricket (ODIs and T20Is). However, in the third ODI, the wicketkeeper-batter – who captains the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League – was promoted to number three and seized the opportunity with an excellent knock. What added value to his ton was his ability to soak pressure despite key dismissals early on, and former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar was particularly impressed with the Kerala star's outing.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Manjrekar stated that the India star curbed his natural instincts and that his admiration for Samson has grown significantly.

“Had Sanju Samson got a blazing 100 in 80 balls, you would have said well done Sanju! But that he came into bat in the 5th over & got his 100 in the 44th over & played to the team needs, seemingly against his nature, my admiration for Samson has grown considerably today!” Manjrekar wrote on his official X profile.

Samson was dismissed as he tried to up the ante as a skier off pacer Lizaad Williams was snaffled by Reeza Hendricks inside the rings. Following his knock, Samson stated that he felt immense relief at breaching the three-figure mark.

“Feels really emotional, going through the emotions now. Very happy to achieve this. Have been putting in a lot of work physically and mentally, happy to see the results go my way now," Samson said.

"They bowled really well with the new ball, and the older ball was getting slower and more difficult to bat. So after KL got out, they had the momentum where Maharaj was bowling very well.”