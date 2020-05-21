Told Virat Kohli to get him into team: Parthiv Patel names the player he wanted at RCB

cricket

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is regarded as one of the best bowlers in the world at the moment, across all three formats. The right-arm seamer made a name for himself playing for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. He has been with the franchise since 2013, and in 77 matches so far, he has taken 82 wickets at an economy of 7.55 in IPL. His international numbers only adds to his dominance with the ball in the past few years. But in a different universe, Bumrah could have been playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel, in an interview revealed that he had spoken to RCB skipper Virat Kohli regarding buying the seamer at the auctions. Speaking on Fan Code’s latest episode of LockDownButNotOut, Parthiv was questioned on the India pacer.

In his response, the left-handed batsman said: “I remember his debut game against Vidarbha. I know I have spoken to John Wright, I’ve spoke to Rahul Sanghvi also, I had spoken to Virat before he was picked for Mumbai Indians. I was in RCB and I told Virat that this is the guy, we should be picking him,” he said.

“But obviously, Mumbai Indians outwitted RCB and he went to MI. I had spoken to John Wright that this guy could be something special,” he added.

Bumrah is currently placed at no. 2 in the current ICC ODI bowling rankings, and at no. 7 position in the Test bowling rankings. He has played 14 Tests in which he picked up 68 wickets at an average of 20.3. He has played 64 ODIs in which he has picked 104 wickets at an average of 24.4. Bumrah has also played 50 T20Is for the Indian cricket team, in which he has picked 59 wickets at an average of 26.6.