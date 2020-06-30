e-paper
Home / Cricket / Hafeez, Riaz among six Pakistan players cleared to tour England

Hafeez, Riaz among six Pakistan players cleared to tour England

Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz have tested negative for the second time in three days and would join rest of the team.

cricket Updated: Jun 30, 2020 13:32 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz will be heading to England to join the rest of the team
Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz will be heading to England to join the rest of the team(Getty Images)
         

Six Pakistan cricketers, including former captain Mohammad Hafeez, have been cleared to join rest of the team in England after returning a second negative result in Covid-19 tests, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz also tested negative for the second time in three days and would join rest of the team in Worcestershire.

“The PCB will now start making their travel arrangements and the departure details will be shared in due course,” the PCB added.

Four other players - Kashif Bhatti, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali and Imran Khan - tested positive for the second time earlier this week. The first batch of Pakistan players underwent Covid-19 testing on their arrival in Manchester on Sunday before moving to Worcestershire for a 14-day isolation period.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three tests and three Twenty20 internationals behind closed doors in August-September. The exact dates and venues have not been announced yet.

