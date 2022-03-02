'Hands down the strongest league in the world': Aussie star gives his verdict on IPL vs PSL debate; 'No contest there'

As Australia landed in Pakistan to play a historic cricket series – historic because this is the first time since 1998 that the Aussies have toured the country to play a Test series – several players are addressing press conferences, sharing insights about the warm welcome they have received, and of course, the Test series that lies ahead. Australia will play three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20I against Pakistan between March 4 and April 5, a tour that promises to be of epic proportions. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Australia and Pakistan will play for the Benaud-Qadir Trophy, named in honour of the two legendary leg-spinners Richie Benaud of Australia and Abdul Qadir of Pakistan.

One of the Australian stars who held a press-conference ahead of the first Test was the Pakistan-born Usman Khawaja, for whom the tour is a home-coming of sorts. One of the questions thrown at Khawaja was to get his opinion on the PSL (Pakistan Super League) which concluded recently with Lahore Qalandars winning the title. Khawaja shared his views on the PSL and compared it with rival T20 league – India’s IPL.

“PSL as a league I think it’s right up there in the world. Fast bowling… Pakistan is always unbelievable. It’s very strong. Obviously, IPL is the strongest league in the world. Hands down, there’s not really a contest there,” Khawaja said during a press conference ahead of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan.

“At the end of the day, they have all the world come to them and they’re the only league in the world to have Indian cricketers. So it ends up becoming the best league in the world. The BBL, the PSL, The Hundred and CPL are all quality leagues and everyone wants to participate in them.”

Khawaja had featured in both T20 leagues. In 2016, he was part of the IPL’s Rising Pune Supergiant squad, while just last year, the left-handed batter was signed by Islamabad United to play the rescheduled matches of the tournament.