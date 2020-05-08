Happy 50th Michael Bevan: The man who made the term ‘finisher’ a part of cricket vocabulary

cricket

The bowler steaming in. Fielders looking to cut off every possible option for a run. The heart racing faster than a formula one car. Palms getting wet due to heavy perspiration. A deep sense of anxiety about whether the target will be knocked off or not. Well, all of this was felt by the viewers and not the batsman who was present in that situation. Much before Mahendra Singh Dhoni made finishing close matches a matter of habit, there was another batsman, who made the word ‘finisher’ a part of the cricketing vocabulary.

Such was his machine-like consistency in closing out matches, that his teammates called him ‘The Terminator’. Australia’s Michael Bevan was the first genuine ODI specialist that the sport ever saw. The southpaw played numerous knocks where he either batted with the tail to take the team home or pushed the team out of a hole and gave his bowlers a target to bowl at.

One of the matches that comes straight to mind when talking about the efficacy of Bevan’s style is the 1996 World Cup semi-final at Mohali. Curtly Ambrose and Ian Bishop had reduced the Aussies to 15/4. In walked Bevan and shared a match saving 138-run stand with Stuart Law. While his partner was dismissed, Bevan carried on and helped his team breach the 200-run mark. The total of 207 was enough for Shane Warne to do what he did best and Australia were through to the final.

Bevan wouldn’t become a world champion in 1996 though as the feisty Lankans outsmarted the Aussies in the final at Lahore. But Bevan would go on to win two world titles with the team in 1999 and 2003. His role would remain the same, bailing the team out.

Till Dhoni arrived on the international scene and changed ODI cricket forever, fans and pundits were amazed to see Bevan’s statistics. A run machine, who batted in the middle order, yet scored more than many top order giants.

When he called time on his career in 2007, Bevan was one of only two cricketers with an average of above 50 in ODIs. Unfortunately his Test career never took off as his inability to tackle the short was found out by opposition bowlers.

Bevan though remains one of the greatest players ever to have played the 50-over format. On this day we wish him a very happy birthday. Happy 50th ‘Terminator’.