Harbhajan Singh, Adam Gilchrist engage in Twitter war over 2001 hat-trick

cricket

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:19 IST

Harbhajan Singh bowls a flatter one, Adam Gilchirst plays it back, misjudging both the trajectory and length. The ball thuds onto his back pad and the umpire raises his finger. Harbhajan gets Gillchirst after trapping Ponting and then goes on to dismiss Shane Warne to become the first Indian cricketer to claim a Test hat-trick. It has been 18 years since that incident in Eden Gardens but a recent twitter war between Harbhajan and Gilchrist gives a clear indication that it is still fresh in both their memories.

Also Read: ‘People have misinterpreted warrant against Mohammed Shami’

It all started when Jasprit Bumrah became the third Indian and 44th overall to register a hat-trick during the second Test match against West Indies at Jamaica. Bumrah’s hat-trick ball was given not out but a review overturned the decision. After Bumrah’s hat-trick, videos of Harbhajan and Irfan Pathan’s hat-trick started doing the rounds. And Gilchirst quote tweeted one of those videos saying ‘No DRS’. He also added a sad emoticon.

Harbhajan became the first Indian to take a Test hat-trick as he took the wickets of Ricky Ponting, Gilchrist and Shane Warne to finish with figures of 7/123. He starred in India’s epic 171-run win by taking another six wickets in the second essay.

Gilchrist was the second man to be dismissed leg before wicket, but replays showed the ball was hitting his bat first. There was no Desicion Review System (DRS) during those days

The Indian off-spinner hit back on Wednesday. He asked him to “stop crying” over his dismissal during the off-spinner’s famous hat-trick at Eden Gardens in the historic Kolkata Test in 2001.

Harbhajan said: “U think u would have survived for long if not first ball? Stop crying over these things mate..thought u would talk sense after ur playing days.. but few things never change u r the prime example of that. Always crying (sic),” the 39-year old World Cup winner tweeted.

He, however, deleted the tweet later

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 20:14 IST