Harbhajan Singh ditches no-handshake policy with Pakistan, shares friendly moment with Shahnawaz Dahani in Abu Dhabi T10

In a rare show of camaraderie amid a tense sporting and political backdrop, former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was seen shaking hands with Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani during the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Wednesday, November 19. The gesture came moments after Harbhajan’s side, Aspin Stallions, lost by four runs to Northern Warriors at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Harbhajan Singh shakes hands with Pakistan's Shahnawaz Dahani

The brief exchange of smiles and pleasantries drew attention because it came at a time when players from both nations have largely avoided on-field handshakes following the Pahalgam attack earlier this year, which escalated cross-border tensions and spilt over into cricket. Since then, Indian men’s, women’s, and age-group teams have skipped the customary post-match gesture in multiple tournaments.

Harbhajan himself had earlier taken a strong stance. In mid-2025, he, alongside former India stars Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and the Pathan brothers, withdrew from a match against Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends, citing national sentiment. Their boycott resulted in India Champions forfeiting the semi-final.

Yet Wednesday’s interaction offered a moment of thaw. Dahani, who produced a match-winning spell of 2 for 10, approached Harbhajan after the final ball, and the Aspin Stallions captain responded with a handshake and a brief conversation. Harbhajan had bowled a tidy single over for eight runs earlier in the innings before being run out for one during the chase.

Needless to say, Harbhajan's friendly gesture for Dahani drew aggressive reactions on social media.

The match itself was a tight contest: Northern Warriors posted 114 for one, and despite late efforts, Stallions finished at 110 for seven. Dahani’s disciplined bowling at the death sealed both the win and his Player of the Match award.

While handshake snubs have become common since the Asia Cup standoff—replicated in the Women’s World Cup and the Rising Stars Asia Cup—the trend has not been absolute. Players exchanged brief congratulations during the Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind on November 16, where teams travelled together and struck a more relaxed tone.

Harbhajan and Dahani’s simple greeting in Abu Dhabi may not alter the current landscape, but it stood out—a quiet reminder that personal respect sometimes finds its way through even the most fraught sporting rivalries.