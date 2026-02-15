Harbhajan Singh explodes at Amir’s ‘slogger’ jibe at Abhishek Sharma: 'Don't want more drama, just wait and watch'

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh lashed out at Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir for calling Abhishek Sharma a “slogger”, firing a sharp “wait and watch” warning ahead of the high-voltage India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash in Colombo on Sunday. Harabhjan Singh lashed out at Mohammad Amir for his ‘slogger’ jibe at Abhishek Sharma

The war of words erupted after Amir, speaking on a Pakistani talk show, labelled Abhishek a “slogger” and claimed he was not technically sound. The former Pakistan fast bowler suggested the India opener could be dismissed easily with the right plan, even going so far as to say that Abhishek does not know how to defend and has yet to be properly tested at the highest level.

Harbhajan, however, strongly rejected those remarks and defended the young India batter’s credentials in emphatic fashion.

“Come on — what am I supposed to say to that? He just gets up and says anything. If you call him a slogger, fine, let him smash sixes — but he’s a proper batter who has every shot in the book,” Harbhajan said.

The former India spinner stressed that Abhishek Sharma is far from a one-dimensional power-hitter and possesses a complete range of strokes.

“He knows exactly where the ball is coming from and plays accordingly. He can go over cover, through point, long-on, long-off, midwicket — he has every shot. After that, you can’t label him just a slogger,” he added.

With the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup showdown drawing massive attention, Harbhajan warned that if Abhishek gets set at the crease, Pakistan could be in serious trouble.

“If I start naming real sloggers, some people might get offended, but I don’t want to create more drama. Calling anyone just a slogger isn’t fair. Abhishek is a top-class batter who has already proven himself in world cricket,” he said.

Harbhajan then signed off with a pointed message for Amir ahead of the marquee clash.

“Just wait and watch. If Abhishek stays at the crease, he’ll remind everyone who he is. For the last four or five months, he’s already been in your dreams. If he goes big tomorrow, he’ll be in your dreams for the next six months.”

With tensions rising off the field, the India vs Pakistan contest in Colombo has already ignited fireworks before a ball has even been bowled.