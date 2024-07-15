Harbhajan Singh issues apology after disability rights groups hit out at Yuvraj Singh and Co. over viral video

Harbhajan Singh issued a clarification after the legendary Indian cricketer and members of the India Champions side were called out by disability rights groups for allegedly mocking people with disabilities in a video. The former cricketers posted the viral video on Instagram after India Champions outclassed Pakistan Champions by five wickets in the World Championship of Legends final. Disability rights groups have criticised former cricketer Harbhajan Singh for "mocking" people with disabilities in a viral video(ANI)

Taking to Twitter, formerly known as X, the spin-bowling icon opted to clear the air about the viral video. In the video, cricket icons Yuvraj, Harbhajan and Raina are seen limping and holding their backs after their title-winning run in the recently concluded edition of the World Championship of Legends. In his lengthy message, Harbhajan explained why the social media post was made.

'We didn't want to hurt anyone's sentiments': Harbhajan

"Just wanted to clear to our people who are complaining about our recent videos of Tauba Tauba on social media after winning the championship here in England. We didn't want to hurt anyone's sentiments. We respect every individual and community. And this video was just to reflect to our bodies after playing continues cricket for 15 days. SORE bodies.. we r not trying to insult or offend anyone.. still if people think we hv done something wrong ..All I can say from my side. SORRY to everyone .. plz let's stop this here and move forward. Stay happy and healthy. Love to all. Regards," Harbhajan said.

Disability rights groups condemn ex-India cricketers

Hitting out at the celebrated cricketers after the video garnered the attention of netizens on social media, the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled called the post ‘totally disgraceful’."No words are sufficient enough to condemn such behaviour specially when displayed by people considered national heroes. Such degrading actions only exposes their total insensitivity and boorishness," the NPRD said.

Police complaint against Yuvraj and Co.

Arman Ali, who is the executive director at the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People, requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take cognisance of the video. "Disgusting to see India's top cricketers mocking disability. Shameful and atrocious behaviour from those who are idolised by masses. Shame on them. I urge BCCI to take immediate note of this," he said. A police complaint has been filed against the former Team India stars.