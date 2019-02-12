Harbhajan Singh picks his 15-member squad for World Cup; Interesting additions made

As the selectors and the Indian management try to identify their pool of 15 players for the World Cup, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has named the set of players he would want to fly over to England.

The team has the regular set of players who took part in the ODI series in Australia and New Zealand along with Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. He has also backed Vijay Shankar to come good if given a chance during the World Cup.

Shankar was impressive in the limited opportunities he got in Australia and New Zealand and it could well be a shootout between him and Hardik Pandya for the all-rounder’s role in the side.

The offie also believes that conditions in England can be quite hot and humid which brings Jadeja into the game and hence, the management can look at him as another all-rounder.

“If you remember, during the 2017 Champions Trophy, the weather in the UK was hot and humid. So, if conditions are same, Jadeja could still be used as a package, if the opposition team has five to six right-handers in their line-up. Play him as No.6 with Hardik Pandya as No.7. Also, he is still your best fielder,” Harbhajan had told PTI during an interview.

Harbhajan Singh’s 15-man squad for the 2019 ICC World Cup: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Dinesh Karthik, Umesh Yadav and Vijay Shankar. Probable: Ravindra Jadeja

