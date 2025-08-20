Harbhajan Singh pulls up Ajit Agarkar for ignoring ‘X-factor’ in India's Asia Cup squad: ‘Team would've been stronger’

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh is not at all impressed with the selectors' decision to ignore Mohammed Siraj for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 despite a sensational England tour. The premier pacer was the standout bowler in the five-match Test series against England with 23 scalps. He was the difference maker in the two Tests India won at Edgbaston and the Oval. However, the selectors went ahead with Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana as three frontline pacers for the multi-nation tournament. While Prasidh Krishna was picked in the reserves. Harbhajan Singh reacted to the Ahmedabad plane crash

Siraj’s last T20I appearance came in the 2024 T20 World Cup, and following India’s title win, he has been sidelined from the shortest format setup. With Gautam Gambhir stepping in as head coach, the pacer no longer figures in the team’s T20 plans.

Harbhajan pointed out that Siraj has been in incredible form, and the selectors missed out on his X-factor by not picking him for the multi-nation tournament.

“I feel that Siraj’s name should have been included as well. Siraj bowled very well in the recent series. Yes, he did a lot of bowling in England, but he also got adequate rest. So he could have been included. If he had been taken, the team would have looked even stronger. The bowling unit would have seemed stronger. I feel that the “X-factor” that Siraj brings might be somewhat missed," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

“Shreyas Iyer's name could have been there”

The former spinner also weighed in on Shreyas Iyer’s exclusion, stating that the 30-year-old had done everything possible to push his case for a T20I comeback, and admitted that the decision to leave him out came as a surprise.

“I had hoped he (Shreyas Iyer) would get a place in the team. He scored a lot of runs, played in the IPL final, and was in very good form. I thought his name could have been there. As for whose spot he would take, you have to see whose place it would have been. When someone has to be included or left out, a spot is made. But I did not see Shreyas Iyer’s name there, which surprised me a little," he added.