Hardik Pandya’s personality put in spotlight by ex-India coach ahead of Asia Cup: ‘Just sitting there in dressing room…'

Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar praised Hardik Pandya and called him the game-changer ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. Hardik Pandya has been at the heart of India’s white-ball success in recent years, particularly in T20 cricket, where he has established himself as one of the side’s MVPs. His presence automatically strengthens both batting and bowling, and his ability to change the game in both departments strengthens both. The star all-rounder was the backbone of India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, including his game-changing final over the final against South Africa. Hardik Pandya has been picked in India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025.(ANI)

With his all-round skills, he also played a crucial role in India's Champions Trophy triumph earlier this year. He played a couple of crucial cameos and claimed a couple of crucial wickets against Pakistan to turn the tide in India's favour.

Nayar, who worked with Hardik briefly during his stint as India's assistant coach, called the star all-rounder an invaluable player who can play every role with the ball and make impactful knocks with the bat.

“An absolutely invaluable player for Indian cricket—and when you look at world cricket, how many players do you really have who can bowl with the new ball, bowl at the death, deliver four overs consistently, and also play impact knocks against both spin and pace? He’s an absolute game changer,” Nayar said on Star Sports.

Also Read - Shreyas Iyer suffers unwanted deja vu, stats prove India star left out in cold yet again with Asia Cup snub

The former assistant coach further discussed Hardik's personality, which makes him stand out from others. His presence in the middle assured the teammates in the dugout.

“I think more than anything, his biggest strength is his personality. Just sitting there in the dressing room or the dugout, and knowing that when he’s out in the middle, there’s always an assurance that something remarkable can happen,” he added.

“India are World Champions also because of Hardik Pandya's overs”

Nayar praised Hardik Pandya’s impact, highlighting his clutch bowling in pressure moments. He noted that India’s recent T20 WC triumph owes much to Pandya’s all-round brilliance, not just his batting but also his ability to strike with the ball.

“We are the current world champions also because of those overs he bowled under pressure. Not only with the bat, but with the ball as well, he has consistently shown his ability to deliver in tough situations,” Nayar pointed out.