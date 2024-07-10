Harbhajan Singh reacts to fellow 2011 World Cup champion Gautam Gambhir's 'new innings' after India head coach reveal

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir has been announced as the team's new head coach and reactions are beginning to roll in on the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) announcement. Gambhir had emerged as the runaway favourite for the role just before the end of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), in which he was the mentor of the title-winning Kolkata Knight Riders. Gautam Gambhir and Harbhajan Singh shared the Indian dressing room for a number of years(Getty Images)

Gambhir was an integral part of the Indian teams that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup. Another member who was crucial to the team in both campaigns was former spinner Harbhajan Singh. The 44-year-old has congratulated his former teammate on his new role. “Congratulations @GautamGambhir for your new innings as Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team. I am sure that your experience, energy, passion, aggression and talent will steer the team on the path of excellence. My best wishes to you. Good luck buddy,” said Harbhajan on his X handle.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer, meanwhile, posted a photo from the 2011 World Cup final in which Gambhir is diving into his crease to complete a run. Gambhir had scored 97 runs in that match and helped India recover from a shaky start in the chase and eventually go on to win the World Cup for just the second time. "Many congratulations @GautamGambhir as you dive into this new role. Wishing you lots of success. Go well," said Jaffer on X.

Gambhir pips Raman in the race

Dravid bid farewell to Rohit Sharma and Co. after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 in his final assignment as the Indian side's head coach. In the build-up to the T20 World Cup, the former Indian head coach had already clarified that he won't sign an extension after the recently concluded ICC event.

Former India openers Gambhir and WV Raman were interviewed by BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for the national team's head coach's position last month. Emerging as a frontrunner for the high-profile job, World Cup winner Gambhir recently completed his farewell video for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The KKR mentor masterminded Kolkata's third title triumph in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).