Harbhajan Singh rues India's T20 World Cup preparation, blames 'IPL scheduling' and sends special advice to BCCI

With the IPL 2024 final scheduled for May 26, Team India won't be able to have a full-fledged training camp until then for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The T20 World Cup will begin on June 2, and India haven't won a ICC trophy since 2013. Harbhajan Singh had some advice for BCCI.(Twitter)

In a huge move, England's players won't be available for the IPL 2024 playoffs due to T20 World Cup preparation. England will take on Pakistan in a four-match T20I series prior to the ICC tournament. So IPL fans won't get to see the likes of Phil Salt and Jos Buttler in action after the league phase.

But unlike the ECB, the BCCI hasn't called the Indian team for a training camp, preferring the IPL. Speaking on Star Sports, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh lamented IPL's schedule and hoped the BCCI would follow ECB's template for future ICC tournaments.

"I think with this IPL scheduling, it is so difficult to have everyone together to play a few matches. But yes, we have two games in America before the tournament starts," he said, while speaking to Hindustan Times.

"Yes, I believe it would have been better for them to have 4-5 games, you know collectively playing against some top team like England or Australia in America, just to get used to those conditions. But that doesn't seem to be happening. But now, whatever small window we have, those two games, we have to make the best use of it. Going forward, it is a great suggestion. When you are playing a tournament like the World Cup or WTC, the team should play together for 10-15 days, it will be better," he further added.

India begin their T20 World Cup campaign on June 5, and are placed in Group A with Canada, Ireland, Pakistan and USA. India open their campaign against Ireland on June 5, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.