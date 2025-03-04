Harbhajan Singh sets big target for IND paceman to get over 2023 ODI World Cup heartbreak: ‘Shami saab, bahut ho gaya…’

Veteran India Harbhajan Singh has urged Mohammed Shami to take the onus on himself to get the better of Travis Head early in the semi-final against Australia. Head has played incredible knocks against India in the past and haunted them on the big stages like ODI World Cup Final and World Test Championship Final. The swashbuckling opener also had a memorable Border-Gavaskar Trophy where he scored a couple of centuries and helped Australia outclass India after a decade in a Test series. Mohammed Shami will lead the Indian pace attack against Australia.(AFP)

Head has an decent record against India in ODIs and scoring 345 runs at an average 43.12, including a century which came in the ODI World Cup final.

Harbhajan has set a target for Shami to get the wicket of Head in an all-important clash to make things easy for India.

"First thing is, get the fear of Travis Head out of your mind. Try and get Travis Head out. Shami saab, bahut ho gaya Travis Head ka kaam, now don't let him score runs," Harbhajan told on Star Sports.

The veteran spinner also warned about Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis' big-hitting skills but asked the bowlers not to try too hard.

Second, they have hard-hitters like Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, they deal in sixes and fours. Don't let them score at a fast pace. Thirdly, it's a knockout game and you don't need to try too much, just play like the way you have played so far," Harbhajan Singh said on Star Sports.

IND look to replicate 2024 T20 WC success

However, Australia will be without their pace trio - Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. India might go ahead with four-spin options like the New Zealand clash with a quartet of Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

Australia have always been a tough nut to crack for India in the ICC events but the last time when they faced each other in the 2024 T20 World Cup semifinal, Rohit Sharma and Co. claimed a convincing win. However, India lost to Australia in the semifinals of the 2015 ODI World Cup and in the title clash of the 2023 ODI World Cup before succumbing to them in the World Test Championship final in 2023.