Harbhajan Singh seen in the teaser of his upcoming movie Friendship(Youtube/Screengrab)
cricket

Harbhajan shares teaser of his movie 'Friendship', cricket fraternity reacts

  • On Monday, Harbhajan Singh shared the teaser of his upcoming film 'Friendship' on Twitter.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:16 PM IST

Harbhajan Singh will go down in Indian cricketing history as one of the greats of the game. He is currently India's third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 417 scalps to his name in 103 Tests and also the fifth highest in ODIs with 269 wickets in 236 matches. The veteran off-spinner, who rose to fame with his unforgettable performance against Australia in the memorable 2001 home Test series, has won two global titles with the Indian team, the 2007 ICC WT20 and the 2011 ICC World Cup, and was an integral part of the team that rose to the number 1 Test rankings in the first decade of the 2000s.

While he continues to ply his trade in the IPL, picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders in the recently held auction, he has also had a distinguished career as a commentator off late.

Not one to be satisfied without doing something new and different, Bhajji has also forayed into films in the past and on Monday he shared the teaser of his upcoming film 'Friendship' on Twitter. The teaser is a Hindi version of the original Tamil movie in which the cricketer is starring.

"Sharp,Crisp,Intense #FriendShipMovieTeaser of my Movie is Here.Enjoy it,Guys!" Harbhajan wrote on Twitter as he shared the links to the teaser in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Harbhajan has in the past made special appearances in Hindi movies Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Second Hand Husband and Punjabi movie Bhaji in Problem.

The announcement was met with a lot of affection and encouragement from fans on social media. Bhajji's cricketing colleagues also congratulated him for this new stint and wished him the best for his endeavors. Here are some tweets from the cricket community after Harbhajan shared the teaser.


