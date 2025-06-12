Harbhajan Singh ‘shocked’ by Ahmedabad plane crash with 242 aboard; IPL teams mourn ‘heartbreaking tragedy’

Former India cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan, along with several IPL franchises, on Thursday mourned the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which had 242 people on board. The London-bound flight crashed shortly after takeoff. Harbhajan Singh reacted to the Ahmedabad plane crash

Visuals on social media and news channels showed thick smoke billowing from the crash site near the Ahmedabad airport. According to Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, Director General of the Directorate of Civil Aviation, Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8, crashed into the residential area of Meghani Nagar just five minutes after it took off at 1:38 p.m. local time.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Harbhajan Singh said he was "utterly shocked and deeply anguished" by the tragic incident.

“I am utterly shocked and deeply anguished to learn about the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and their families who are enduring unimaginable pain and loss. In moments like these, words feel so inadequate, but I hope that those affected find strength, courage, and support. My heart goes out to everyone impacted by this tragedy,” he wrote.

Here are some of the other reactions…

There were 230 passengers and 12 crew members on the flight, which was bound for London’s Gatwick Airport, Kidwai said.

Air India’s chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, said currently their "primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families.” Taking to X, he said that the airline has set up an emergency center and support team for families seeking information about those who were on the flight.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event,” he said.