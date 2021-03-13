‘Hard to look past this’: Broad makes an interesting pick as the ‘highlight’ of the first T20I between India and England
A change in format resulted in a change in luck for the England cricket team. After losing the Test series, England put in a commanding performance to win the first ODI against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. England comprehensively defeated India by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.
England pacer Stuart Broad congratulated the team for their commanding performance against India while also picking his highlight of the match. Broad chose a completely different moment as the major highlight from the first T20I.
After the T20I concluded, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler had an awkward moment. After the win, Morgan seemingly put forward his hand for a fist bump, but Buttler opted for a handshake, and this brought smiles on faces of both Morgan and Buttler.
Buttler and Morgan finally shook each other's hand and then celebrated the win with the squad. Handshakes have become a distant memory in cricket due to precautions being taken to reduce the spread of Covid-19.
Handshakes which are a customary greeting in cricket, have now been replaced by fist bumps and to see Morgan and Buttler finally have a handshake is a sign of normalcy returning to the sport believes the experienced campaigner.
Broad tweeted a video of the handshake between Morgan and Buttler and he captioned the post as: "Brilliant England! Great team performance. Hard to look past this as the highlight of the day tho... @Eoin16 @josbuttler."
England defeated India by eight wickets with 27 balls to spare at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the first T20I of the five-match series on Friday.
Chasing 125, Roy and Jos Buttler starred with the bat as they played knocks of 49 and 28 respectively. In the end, Jonny Bairstow (26*) and Dawid Malan (24*) took the visitors over the line.
For India, Shreyas Iyer had played a lone hand as he scored 67 runs while batting at number five and this helped the hosts post a score of 124/7 in the allotted twenty overs.
Jofra Archer returned with three wickets while Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordon, and Ben Stokes took one wicket each.
India and England will now lock horns in the second T20I of the five-match series on Sunday. (ANI)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I have seen how they confuse opposition': Ishan explains how MI trio helped him
- India vs England: Ishan Kishan explains how spending time with Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya at Mumbai Indians left a positive impact on him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'This is the right time': Former England batsman backs Pant to play all formats
- India vs England: With three ICC events lined up in the next three years, Ian Bell has figured that the time is right to make Rishabh Pant a regular feature in all three formats.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Broad makes an interesting pick as ‘highlight’ of first T20I between Ind & Eng
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Team India's statements don't match with what they do on the field': Sehwag
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siraj's coach reveals how he kept him away from developing bad habits
- Siraj overcame all the doubts and delivered when he was handed the chance by Team India management to make his mark.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rashid was not given new ball for Kohli': Swann on England's 'masterstroke'
- Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann, said Adil Rashid wasn’t given the new ball keeping Virat Kohli in mind but he was asked to start the proceedings to keep Shikhar Dhawan in check as the left-handed opener likes pace on the ball at the start of his innings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'What was the reason India lost':Irfan highlights 'difference' between Eng & Ind
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Batting against Adil Rashid in nets helped me, says Jason Roy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India expects Deepti, Sushma to up the ante in death overs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare Final: All eyes on Prithvi Shaw as Mumbai take on Uttar Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's Demand: Better batting effort from 'X factors' Pandya, Pant in 2nd T20I
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'There should not be any pressure on Shreyas Iyer for his place in team'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We have come with a plan': Iyer says 'India don't need to change anything'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ind vs Eng: Competition brings out the best in me, says Archer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Courageous shot': Gambhir lauds Pant's outrageous reverse-flick that went for 6
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox