'Harder than cracking UPSC. Worst experience': BCCI, BookMyShow ripped apart after ICC World Cup ticket sales roll out

The sale of tickets for the much-anticipated ODI World Cup 2023 began from August 25 onwards for users of the Mastercard, ICC’s commercial partner, only. ICC had earlier announced that it will be carried out in a phase-wise manner until September 15. And prior to that, fans have to register themselves on the World Cup website. The first phase was for all non-India matches excluding warm-up games. On Tuesday, at 6 pm local time, the ticket sales for India matches got underway for Mastercard users. But the process turned out to be a chaotic experience for the fans, who did not just encounter multiple crashes on the booking platform but also had to wait for an insane period of time to confirm their tickets. BCCI teamed up with BookMyShow as the ticketing platform for the 2023 tournament.(ICC website)

For the spectators from India, BCCI teamed up with BookMyShow as the ticketing platform for the 2023 tournament. This window was only opened for Mastercard users, who had the luxury of booking tickets before others, with the actual window for the tickets slated to begin from Wednesday evening onwards. However, the experience for the users came crashing down as the site had crashed a couple of times while most others were asked to wait for 3 to hours or even more to confirm their booking.

Furious at the "worst possible experience", fans took to X to lash out at BCCI and BookMyShow. Here are some of the reactions…

ICC on Tuesday revealed that slae of tickets for India's warm-up matches against England and Netherlands will go live at 8:00 PM IST on 30 August. The matches are slated to be played in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram on 30 September and 3 October.

Here is the window for all non-Mastercard users:

25 August, 8 pm – Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches

30 August, 8 pm – India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

31 August, 8 pm – India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

1 September, 8 pm – India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

2 September, 8 pm – India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

3 September, 8 pm – India matches at Ahmedabad

15 September, 8 pm – Semi-finals and Final

