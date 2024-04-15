Hardik bows at 'man behind stumps' Dhoni despite last-over hitting, Gaikwad's 'young wicketkeeper' gem steals the show

Chennai Super Kings' legendary former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni rolled back the years as he produced a magnificent cameo innings during the side's blockbuster clash against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Dhoni, arriving in the final over of the innings, smashed MI skipper Hardik Pandya for three consecutive sixes and ended with an unbeaten 20 runs off just four deliveries to take CSK to a towering total of 206/4. Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni plays a shot during their match against Mumbai Indians (ANI )

His blistering cameo eventually proved to be a major difference, as the Super Kings won by exactly as many runs to solidify their top-4 spot in the points table.

Following the match, Hardik spoke about the side's defeat and lauded Dhoni not only for his batting but also for his presence behind the stumps. Dhoni may not be the side's captain any more, but continues to assist Ruturaj Gaikwad, the newly-appointed CSK skipper, with on-field calls.

“They were smart with the plans and their approach. They got the hang of it, there's a man behind the stumps (Dhoni) who tells them what's working, that helps,” Hardik said.

This was Mumbai Indians' fourth loss in the season as they stay at the seventh spot in the points table. MI endured a tough start to the season, conceding three-successive defeats before clinching the momentum-shifting wins over the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home.

‘The young wicketkeeper’

Gaikwad, the CSK captain, also lauded his former skipper and CSK legend Dhoni, stating that the three sixes in the final over changed the game for the Super Kings. Before Dhoni's arrival, Daryl Mitchell, the side's star middle-order batter, had been struggling to connect the deliveries; in 14 balls, Mitchell scored only 17 runs.

Gaikwad referred to Dhoni as “the young wicketkeeper” as he talked about his contribution with the bat.

“The young wicketkeeper scoring those three sixes helped us a lot, that proved to be the difference,” said Gaikwad in the post-match presentation.

“We needed those 10-15 extra runs for this kind of venue. In the middle phase, Bumrah bowled really well. I feel we were spot on with our execution with the ball despite them scoring some great shots. I would have taken 6 overs 60 at the powerplay. You need to be on the mark with bowling and batting at this venue.”