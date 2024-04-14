MS Dhoni blasts Hardik Pandya for hat-trick of sixes in beyond-compare Wankhede cameo vs MI; Shastri goes all-out on-air
MS Dhoni produced a blistering display of power-hitting, smashing three successive sixes against Hardik Pandya in the final over of CSK's first innings vs MI
MS Dhoni came, MS Dhoni saw, and MS Dhoni conquered. That is exactly how it all panned out at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night during the blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, as the CSK legend put out an incredible display of power-hitting in his four-ball stay at the crease. Dhoni arrived in the final over of CSK's first innings, facing his former India teammate Hardik Pandya; what followed was a carnage over MI.
Dhoni smashed three colossal sixes, setting the clocks back as he ended with 20 runs in just four deliveries, taking the Super Kings to a towering total of 206/4 in Mumbai. In a stunning display, Dhoni began his innings with a maximum, winning the crowd over at the Wankhede Stadium – the same venue where his World Cup-winning six against Sri Lanka in 2011 remains immortalised. Standing tall against a slower delivery around off from Hardik, Dhoni smoked the ball over long-off for a six to begin his onslaught.
Continuing his aggressive display, Dhoni hit back-to-back sixes off the next two deliveries, too. The second delivery from the MI captain came right into his slot, allowing him to stay put and club the ball over wide long-on. His striking rate soared to an impressive 600.
To cap off his exceptional performance, Dhoni secured a hat-trick of sixes as CSK's total crossed 200. Taking advantage of a full toss on the pads, Dhoni effortlessly flicked the ball over deep square leg, much to the delight of his fans at the Wankhede.
While Dhoni couldn't time the last ball as he wanted, a thick bottom edge still beat wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, as the CSK batter, alongside his partner Shivam Dube, ran two.
Watch Dhoni's carnage over Hardik:
Earlier in CSK's innings, Shivam Dube continued on his incredible form as he remained unbeaten on 66 off just 38 deliveries, while captain Ruturaj Gaikwad -- who batted at no.3 in the game against MI -- scored a strong 69 off 40 balls.
Dhoni's strong cameos
This is not the first time this season that Dhoni put up a strong cameo for CSK. In the game against Delhi Capitals earlier, Dhoni produced a sensational power-hitting display against Anrich Nortje in the final over of the side's run-chase, smashing 28 runs in six deliveries. He ended with an unbeaten 37 off 16 deliveries; CSK, however, had lost the game even before the final over began.
