‘Players feel secured, don't look over their shoulder’: India star reveals Dravid's 'commendable' role behind the scenes

Ever since Rahul Dravid took over as the head coach of Team India, the workload management of senior players has been one of the topmost priorities. Senior members such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, also the premier pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami are rested more often, which allows young talents to get maximum exposure to international cricket.

With the new faces filling the boots of senior pros almost perfectly, Hardik Pandya believes the credit for it should be given to captain Rohit Sharma and Dravid for their role behind the scene.

“A lot of credit goes to him (Rohit Sharma) and Rahul Dravid, the way they've got the team together. Making sure a lot of positive mindset come in and at the same point of time players are feeling secured, they are not looking over their shoulder, making sure they are getting ample chances. They are being told if they are not playing, so that is something which is commendable,” said Hardik while sharing his views on Rohit's captaincy after the third T20I between India and West Indies.



Hardik rose above expectations as captain in his maiden stint with the Gujarat Titans, leading them to the IPL title. He also led India in Ireland and now is Rohit's deputy in the Caribbean. The 28-year-old isn't burdened with the added responsibility and in fact claims that it adds more flair to his game.

“I've always enjoyed responsibility and it has added more and more to my game. As many games I've played whenever I've taken the responsibility role and it has added little more flair to my game, because it makes me think more and when I think more it adds more value to my cricket,” he said.

