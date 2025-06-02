Hardik Pandya's decision-making leaves ex-IND star baffled after MI's loss vs PBKS: 'He had to bowl four overs'

Former India pacer Varun Aaron blasted Hardik Pandya's tactics in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025, where the Mumbai Indians suffered a defeat against the Punjab Kings. It was the first time in IPL history when MI failed to defend a 200-run-plus target, and their perfect record ended in a very crucial game, which ended their season. They posted 203/7 on the scoreboard, but the bowlers failed to hold their nerves in the all-important game and didn't execute their plans as Shreyas Iyer with a supreme 41-ball 87-run* knock powered Punjab Kings to the final with one over to spare. Hardik Pandya bowled just two overs in the IPL qualifier 2 against Punjab Kings.(PTI Image)

It was a rare game in which Jasprit Bumrah failed to make much of an impact and ended up wicketless after giving away 40 runs off his four overs. Another premier pacer, Trent Boult, also had an off-game. He did pick the wicket of Prabhsimran Singh but ended up with figures of 1/38. Skipper Pandya's plan faltered as the decision to give the crucial penultimate over to Ashwani Kumar with 23 runs required off the last two overs backfired. Shreyas didn't waste much time and finished the game in the 19th over itself.

Former India pacer Aaron was critical of Hardik for not bowling his full quota of overs despite having a rich experience of bowling at Narendra Modi Stadium in the past.

"Hardik and Santner have just bowled two overs. I don't know why Hardik didn't bowl 4 overs in this game because he's bowled so much on this wicket, playing for GT. He had to bowl four overs; he looked very difficult to get away, especially in his first over. Yeah, he went for a few in the second over, but he should have still persevered because his plans were right and he executes them really well, those back of line, slow balls, slow bouncers," Aaron said on ESPNCricinfo.

‘No reason not to give Santner his four overs’

Hardik claimed the crucial wicket of Josh Inglish, who hammered 20 runs off Bumrah's over, but he only bowled two overs in the match.

Mitchell Santner was another key bowler who didn't bowl his full quota despite being economical in his two overs - 0/15.

Aaron was left baffled by Hardik's call to hold back Santner’s final two overs, especially after the spinner had delivered exactly what was expected of him in his initial spell.

"Santner was bowling so well, he was just doing exactly what was needed. There was no reason not to give Santner his four overs," he added.