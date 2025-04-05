Hardik Pandya ends debate on retiring out Tilak Varma after Mumbai Indians lose vs LSG: ‘He wasn’t getting the hits...'

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya explained the decision to retire out Tilak Varma as the side stumbled to a 12-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants in the Match No.16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. The left-handed Tilak Varma came out to the middle in the ninth over after Naman Dhir lost his wicket for 46 off 24 balls. Hardik Pandya explained the decision to retire out Tilak Varma. (AFP)

However, the 22-year-old failed to get going, scoring 25 runs off 23 balls with a strike rate of 108.70.

With the equation boiling down to 24 runs off 7 balls, Tilak Varma was asked to walk back to the dugout as the management decided to retire him out and send Mitchell Santner to the middle. For the uninitiated, Hardik Pandya was at the other end when Tilak Varma made his way back.

At the post-match presentation, Hardik Pandya was asked about this decision, and the all-rounder gave a pointed reply, saying the call was an “obvious one.”

"I mean, I think that was obvious. We needed some hits and I think he was not getting, as you said. In cricket, sometimes (there can come) one of those days when you really want to try, but it does not happen. The decision says itself why we did it," Hardik Pandya said at the post-match presentation.

Mumbai Indians were in with a chance to chase down 204 as Suryakumar Yadav played a 67-run knock off 43 balls. However, when he was dismissed, the Hardik Pandya-led side was pegged back.

In the final over, Mumbai Indians needed 22 runs to win. Hardik Pandya hit a six off the first ball. However, Avesh Khan corrected his lengths, ensuring Lucknow Super Giants' victory by 12 runs.

‘We conceded 12-13 runs extra’

Against Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first. LSG then posted 203/8 in 20 overs, owing to half-centuries from openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram.

Hardik Pandya said that his side ended up conceding 12-13 runs extra in the field and this proved to be a game changer. “If we have to be really honest to ourselves, maybe in the field, you know, I think those 10, 12 runs, 13 runs margin, I think we gave too much on this wicket.”

The Mumbai Indians skipper took five wickets, taking the key scalps of Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, David Miller, and Akash Deep.

"I've always enjoyed my bowling. I don't think I have many options. But I'll always try to make sure that I read the wicket well and, you know, use some smarter options," said Hardik Pandya.

"I will always be aggressive from my mindset. But it is to always bowl more dot balls, create pressure and let batters make mistakes. And I think, yeah, really enjoying my bowling. And today was one of those days," he added.